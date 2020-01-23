“The Witcher” anime film “Nightmare of the Wolf” comes to Netflix

It seems so surreal that The Witcher has been an undisputed success despite initially mixed critical reviews. I fell in love with the show that reminded me of the amazing fantasy camp drama series of my youth like Hercules and Xena from the 90s, and it’s refreshing to have a series that doesn’t spend the whole time trying to show you Explaining things and just falling into history. Given Netflix’s popularity, it’s no surprise that Netflix will be waiting for season two to add even more witcher content.

Io9’s Beth Elderkin confirmed yesterday that Netflix is ​​currently developing a standalone anime film titled “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” that “is to expand the world of Netflix series” and that the film is “a powerful new threat.” examines “the continent.”

What is so great about The Witcher world is that there is so much material between the show, the books and the games that could be turned into an adaptation that would not interfere with the main storyline. A standalone anime could also delve into the backstory / world if you’re not interested in reviewing the source material or playing the games.

The Witcher show runner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, will direct Nightmare of the Wolf along with writer Beau DeMayo, who was also part of the show’s first season. Korean animation company Studio Mir will do it, and considering that they are behind The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender and the adorable Kipo and Age of Wonderbeasts, I’m sure the quality of it will be amazing, and me can’t wait to see how it all turns out.

It is not yet known if Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Freya Allan (Ciri) and the rest of the cast will return to voice their characters, but I certainly hope so. If not, it would also be a great gift for avid fans of the series to include their video game speakers. There has been talk of turning The Witcher into films, and I think animation is the best way to bring all the interesting and creative aspects of the series to life while ensuring a reasonable runtime.

Between this and the Castlevania series, Netflix has managed to turn two video game features into high quality shows. Maybe you should try to get the rights to Tekken or Resident Evil and find out if you can bring them to life. Regardless, it was a fun time watching The Witcher make it as funny as it is despite the silliness. It is really an advantage if you just allow something to be fun and not take yourself too seriously. Especially if you have a small budget for wigs.

Season two of The Witcher is slated for release in 2021.

(via io9, image: Netflix)

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

,