The Witcher calculator calculates the time it takes to explore the continent

A tech start-up invented a bespoke calculator that can determine how long it takes a person to familiarize themselves with The Witcher books and video games.

Polish company Omni Calculator is asking fans to enter various dates to project the amount of time it takes individuals to complete two of the verticals in the world of author Andrzej Sapkowski (aka The Continent).

Users can choose the book series, of which there are eight novels, or isolate the franchise provider’s three previous video games. Participants can also choose both.

(Credit: Netflix)

In particular, users with the calculator (try it here) can’t see how long it would take them to see the first season of the eponymous hit Netflix series with Henry Cavill. However, since there was only a series of eight one-hour episodes, fans can easily incite the TV show over a weekend.

Omni has apparently responded to the excitement surrounding Netflix’s recent success story by rolling out its latest calculator. The company that specializes in using mathematical equations to determine the duration of almost all aspects of life.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that The Witcher’s first season, all premiered in December 2019, broke records on streaming number viewing platforms. 76 million customers watched the show within the first four weeks of its debut, making it the Netflix biggest TV opening season ever.

The blockbuster show was extended for a second season before the first ever even premiered. The central trio of actors – Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra – confirmed the return. A release date has not yet been announced.