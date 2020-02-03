The witness describes a terrible crash in which a family of 3 or 2 suspects died while fleeing

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The police are looking for two men who ran away from an accident and left a family of three on the street.

It is a dangerous highway. USA 19. Shortly before midnight Saturday at the intersection of Tampa Road, Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 2013 Buick Lacrosse had been blown into a 2010 Nissan Versa by a red light. The Johnson family was in the car. Mother, father and son all died.

“It stinks, you know? They wanted to deliver newspapers, I heard, and tried to do it for themselves, and then something like that happens, ”said Walter Hertrich, who lives nearby.

A man who had seen the crash said 8 On Your Side the Buick would travel 60 to 65 miles an hour when it hit the other car. He stopped to help, but said two young men in the Buick got out, spoke to his wife, and tried to attribute the accident to the other car. Then they ran.

“I think of the families who have lost loved ones. In addition, two people panicked, ”said Paula Shur, who often drives around the area.

The people in the area heard the nightly search for the two men who had fled.

“I heard the helicopter flying around. I assumed that they were looking for someone. I didn’t think it was as bad as a hit, ”said Hertrich.

FHP said they had enough evidence of the suspect’s car and analyzed it to find the driver. You are also looking for a passenger.

Two men facing charges are far more serious than if they had simply stayed at the scene of the accident.

“It’s probably the worst thing you can do to someone if you leave your body on the side of the road after an accident. It’s terrible,” Hertrich said.

