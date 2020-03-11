The woman allegedly killed Dhabi, says that the rapper’s apology was not sincere

A woman who allegedly hit Dhabi during a recent speech at the club, said that the next rapper forgiveness for the brutal incident was insincere.

North Carolina rapper, real name Jonathan Lindahl Kirk made his way through the crowd before the performance in Thamel, Florida on Saturday night (March 7), when he was caught on camera, stabbed the woman in the face.

After the incident DaBaby said that “truly sorry” for his actions and claimed he did not see who he was struck, as his view was impeded camera bright light that svetsivsya his fan.

He also suggested that a woman will fly to meet him to personally apologize.

Tyronesha law is now talking to TMZ, to give her opinion on the incident and the alleged attack.

DaBaby (Picture: Getty)

“We climbed the stairs to take a picture in a movie theater near the stage”, – he explained the law. “I see security, which says:” move, move, move, all go on the road, “I was standing next to the young lady, and suddenly I turned around and said to his friend.” Go Dabab, he experiences “”

“The law,” says the woman next to “pull the camera” and turn on the flash, before making a photo DaBaby. She claims that it was then Dabab attacked her.

“I woke up, my head hurt very, very bad”, – she said. “The upper part of my right cheekbone, it hurt me as gently So I went to the hospital and I was diagnosed. Contusion to his cheekbones.”

Laws added that she “felt (DaBaby) was a sincere apology.”

“I was embarrassed I had people who called me, wrote to me in Instagram via the fake page, people saw me at my work, for example.” You’re the girl who fell into the hands of “The daughter wakes up at night crying, hearing me. on the phone with his lawyer, who speaks about the situation. “

The incident took place two months after Dabab was cleared after accusations that he was involved in a fight at the international airport of Dallas / Fort Worth in December.