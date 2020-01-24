The woman behind the black yacht charter business making waves in the Caribbean

Sheila Ruffin, who worked as a lawyer for coastal and marine tourism in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2012, was shocked to find that there were no blacks among vacationers who had chartered a yacht.

Growing up in Eastville, a small town on the east coast of Virginia, Ruffin loved boats and spent much of her childhood on the water.

Her grandfather was an enthusiastic boater and at the age of 6 she was already planning a family vacation with her mother. This made her appreciate the beauty of being on the water and in the travel industry.

Ruffin eventually attended law school, but this was not the first time he passed the bar exam. She landed a job on the island of St. Thomas. There she not only practiced law, but also attended the travel school to become a certified travel agent.

Upon graduation, she realized that she could be more than just a travel agent.

“I googled yacht agencies that were one-stop shops, but I couldn’t find one,” she told Travel Noire. “This gave me an idea of ​​what I could do. Also, I couldn’t find any colored people in the industry. So I decided to start my own company. “

Today, the 33-year-old environmental lawyer in Washington, DC, is the owner of Soca Caribbean Yacht Charters, a boutique travel agency that coordinates “personalized, hassle-free, all-inclusive yacht holidays in the Caribbean”.

It is also interesting that her company is the first of its kind to be owned by the black and that her target markets are people with colors and millennia.

“The market is wide open to people with colors and millennia because no one advertised for them,” quoted The Miami Times Ruffin, who studied at Hampton University and Howard University Law School.

For those who want to experience this luxury yacht at the highest level, the way Ruffins companies work is: “We offer door-to-door service. As soon as you leave your home, a luxury car is waiting for you to take you to the airport.

“As soon as you arrive in your Caribbean destination, we offer a transfer to the dock where you board your yacht. After your trip, we also offer all services in reverse order. “

“Being a person of color inspired me to start my business,” she said. “I noticed a gap in the market. In 2018, African Americans contributed $ 63 billion to the American travel and tourism industry, and Hispanic Americans contributed $ 56 billion.

“Almost half of the millennia are minorities, and from 2026 to 2029,” high-end millennia “will become a wealthy sector, with the wealthiest of this generation entering a window of prosperity that will last for two decades.”

The environmental lawyer is currently breaking boundaries with her company and experts say that in order to be extremely successful in the industry, she must convince her target group that black people and people with color can also sail.