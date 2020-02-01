The woman from Melbourne becomes the fourth to fall ill in Victoria

A fourth person in Victoria tested positive for coronavirus as concern about the spread and death of the disease increases. The 20-year-old woman lives in Melbourne and returned from a visit to Wuhan, China on January 25th.

She fell ill two days later, but was only examined by doctors in a Melbourne hospital on Thursday.

The corona virus under the microscope. (The Peter Doherty Institute)

She is resting at home now.

The woman was not considered contagious on her flight to Melbourne.

She stayed at home and has had no visitors since her arrival in Australia.

The Victorian Health Department has not identified any close contacts that need to be followed up.

A child plays in the middle of Wuhan, the city that was effectively besieged as a result of the coronavirus plague. (AP) The official advice continues to be that anyone who has been to Hubei Province in China should isolate themselves for 14 days after leaving.

Other visitors to China are not particularly at risk and do not have to quarantine themselves.

There are four confirmed cases of coronavirus in NSW, but only one remains in the hospital.

People arrive in masks to avoid contact with the corona virus at Sydney Airport. (Renee Nowytarger / SMH)

Three other patients were discharged.

Meanwhile, a Qantas flight to Wuhan is said to pick up the Australians stranded in the city.

They will spend 14 days in isolation at the Christmas Island Detention Center before being allowed to return to Australia.

Hoping to buy face masks, on January 31, 2020, in Manila, Philippines, Filipinos crowd in front of a medical supply store that the police searched for allegedly hoarding and exaggerating the masks. (Getty)

There were 2102 new confirmed infections yesterday.

Almost 12,000 people have the disease.