The woman who records on the phone after being hit by a car is peak 2020

A woman was struck by a virus just moments after a car accident.

First footage of the accident, taken by Twitter user @colbydroscher, shows a plethora of New Yorkers hurrying to lift an SUV that subsequently caught the victim. The footage is pretty wild. Check it out below.

In Delancey and Norfolk on the Lower East Side, an accident hit a pedestrian who held them under an SUV. The audience has just lifted the SUV and pulled out the victim. pic.twitter.com/uq1IHcSJ9k

The Twitter user then updated those who followed his thread with a picture of the woman, moments later, surrounded by paramedics, along with the headline: “The woman is awake and on the phone.”

The woman is awake and on the phone. pic.twitter.com/BhGYSZpfn0

What was now meant to be a harmless update later turned into a viral spectacle when users began to comment on the fact that this absolute soldier could only use her phone a few moments after an almost fatal experience. It is unknowingly a symbol of those who cannot stay away from their cell phones.

The Internet’s collective mind was naturally wild with possible explanations.

She said pic.twitter.com/IKAjd4fyXC

I download my health insurance card and check my insurance coverage before calling the paramedics

“Can someone pick me up? I’m not trying to have this ambulance bill.”

Apart from the gimmicks on the Internet, it is of course a great relief that the woman appears to be in a stable position. Kudos to the quick-thinking audience.

