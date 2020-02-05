The women’s hospital informs lawmakers about GRACE, its program to combat opiate addiction in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – In 2018, the women’s hospital joined the fight against opioid addiction and launched a program called GRACE. Since its inception, the program has helped over 80 pregnant women with the disorder.

On Tuesday, members of the Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus visited the women’s hospital to visit the Newborns Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and learn more about how GRACE helped women in Louisiana overcome addiction.

GRACE, which stands for Guiding Recovery and Creating Empowerment, is a care coordination program that connects pregnant women with opioid use disorders to treat and support community resources. It is the only program of its kind in Louisiana and one of the few in the nation.

Barbara Griffith, MD, President and CEP of the Women’s Hospital, said how GRACE helped pregnant women in the Baton Rouge region: “The GRACE program has shown that we are united in health outcomes for this vulnerable group of women and men their children can make a real difference. ”

“We are grateful for United Health’s support and look forward to entering the next chapter in our fight against opioid addiction.”

In addition to the United Health grant, the Woman’s Hospital was one of two state hospitals selected by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) to participate in the NOWS pilot to help the state develop a plan to improve results-related to help with newborn opioids withdrawal syndrome (NOWS).

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services selected Louisiana as one of ten states participating in the MOM (Maternal Opioid Misuse) model program.

Women’s will be the partner working with LDH to address gaps in the care of pregnant and postpartum Medicaid members with opioid use disorder.

“In our new partnership with LDH, we will ensure an even higher level of care coordination and a longer treatment period for our patients,” added Dr. Griffith added. “And thanks to the increased contact with doctors and partners in the community, we can help women as soon as they know that they are pregnant.”

