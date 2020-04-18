The workplace is no longer an office space, it is a company’s IT infrastructure

It is important for any organization to be able to take stock and re-evaluate itself so that it can respond better to any such reaction in the future. The events of the last few months have shown us that the ability to keep up, while not doing so, is a new standard.



Unexpected events cause changes that occur long after the change. Today we are in the middle of such an event that has changed and redefined the traditional boundaries between home and work. In less than two weeks, more than 90% of the workforce across India was forced to work from home. This is unprecedented and forces almost every organization to pursue programs to continue its activities. Each company had to do its best to ensure the well-being of its employees, customers, partners and communities in order to remain free in business. Governments and public sector organizations are also forced to work to maintain essential services. One of the common themes that has made many people, organizations and governments able to continue their work is technology. A decade ago, an event of the same magnitude would stop the world. Today, the pervasiveness of 4G Internet and broadband, combined with the availability of personal notebooks, peripherals, and shared software, has made it possible to quickly redesign workforce from home or remote locations.

You have things and you don’t have many things

That being said, not every organization has been able to do this easily. And those who aren’t are those who haven’t invested enough in mobile workforce. The traditional Indian business model has long marked the office from home – perhaps a period before the end of the pre-Internet era, which many of us still vividly remember. But then there are the millennial generations and General Z—, who have been surrounded by technology throughout their lives. For them, work is where Wi-Fi is. A sentence that may never be more important. Today, the list of jobs that are done not only online but even better digitally is constantly increasing.

Mobility solutions are determined by the organization’s interaction with employees, partners, and customers, and the rotation of the wheels. Jobs have been forced to rethink their approach to work and to some extent accelerate their preparation for the future of work, which is common in flexibility and mobility.

Future office

Today is more than ever – the movement of the kingdom. Organizations that understand this and implement it quickly will be able to integrate their business and workforce together. The main aspect of transformation will be the evolution of information technology. And for that, business leaders need to channel their resources to activate the workforce so that they can continue to trade for any future events.

This requires investing in the right devices, adopting the right solutions to build collaboration, and prioritizing security features for data security / sensitive information. Of all these, mobility includes not only mobile phones, but also laptops, AR / VR headsets and other smart devices. OPEX or Operating Cost Investments for IT Assets requires more prioritization than traditional costs. Since the concept of workplace no longer means office space, it may be a company’s IT set.

Keep it safe

Information from an organization’s home or workplace must be secure. This becomes a challenge for mobile phone caregivers. IDC estimates that there are about 29.5 billion connected devices worldwide, and that Asia-Pacific alone holds 8.6 billion of them. As the world grows, connected devices, cyberattacks, and data breaches increase in parallel, and India seems to be a hotbed of cyber-attackers. Therefore, it is very important for IT employees to work from home or remotely. From the possibility of creating such a workforce – the mobility of the device, security and tools of cooperation will be non-negotiable.

The road ahead

As it seems dark today, there is light on the horizon. Lock locks may be partially removed and we may return to work within a few weeks. And when we do that, it’s important for any organization to take stock and re-evaluate itself so that it can respond better to any such reaction in the future. The events of the last few months have shown us that the ability to keep up, while not doing so, is a new standard.

Coincidentally, not by design, the future office is here. Working from home will now be a new natural. And that’s not what is described in science fiction books – because it’s not just about automation and technology upgrades. Instead, it needs a comprehensive strategy that focuses on providing experiences that may give companies a sustainable competitive advantage.

About the author:

Vikram Badhi is the CEO of Personal Systems at HP and cares for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

