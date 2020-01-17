‘The world according to Jeff Goldblum’ renewed for the 2nd season on Disney +

LOS ANGELES – “The World According to Jeff Goldblum”, the National Geographic documentary series available on Disney +, will be back for a second season, Disney announced at the National Geographic’s Television Critics Association presentation on Friday.

The series produced by Nutopia follows Goldblum as he explores the origins and cultural impact of everyday objects. The first season, which premiered on Disney + in November 2019, included episodes of ice cream, tattoos, denim, coffee, bikes, and other items.

National Geographic has not said what the second season of 10 episodes will explore, only promising that Goldblum “will take viewers on an entertaining and insightful ride around the world as it unearths a new batch of everyday items” .

“Jeff’s genuine curiosity in the world makes him a natural contender for the National Geographic brand. There is something special and intangible about Jeff and his fascination with the world is contagious,” said Courteney Monroe, President from National Geographic Global Television Networks, in a press release. “We are delighted to be able to share his humor and sensitivity to a wider audience on Disney +.”

The recently launched Disney + has housed Disney’s extensive library of entertainment content for decades, mostly movies and TV series from five of the company’s major brands: Walt Disney Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic.

In addition to the library content offered on Disney +, Disney has developed a list of original movies and series specifically for the streamer. A live version of “Lady and the Tramp”, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and the Star Wars live series “The Mandalorian”, which spawned social media sensation The Child, also known as Baby Yoda, are part of the Disney + originals.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and “The Mandalorian” have also been renewed for a second season.

Click here to learn more about Disney +.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.