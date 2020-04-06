The world at risk of second major depression due to coronavirus, says the Chinese Central Bank

The Chinese central bank has warned the international community to beware of the risk of a “Great Depression” following the Covid-19 epidemic, although it said the odds of this happening are low.

“The possibility of a” Great Depression “cannot be ruled out if the epidemic continues to escape control and the deterioration of the real economy is aggravated by an eruption of financial risks,” Zhu Jun, director of the People’s Bank international department of China, was quoted in the local media as they said last week.

The difficult compromise between the need to protect public health and the economic cost of closing all face-to-face human activities has led to warnings from many economists that Covid-19’s economic shock could be more severe than the global financial shock of the 2008 crisis or even the Great Depression.

The latter, which began with the collapse of Wall Street in 1929, saw the freezing of credit markets, huge bankruptcies, US GDP falling by more than 10% and unemployment rates that reached 25%.

A 2 trillion dollar package a “good start” but the economic recovery is based on the containment of the coronavirus

Professor Terence Chong Tai-leung from the economics department of the Chinese University of Hong Kong said he was optimistic that the global contraction would not be as serious as the collapse of the 1930s.

“Governments are likely to decide to ease the restrictions by July. They must prevent disruptions that could cause food shortages, social unrest or greater harm to human life and the economy than if the restrictions continued,” Chong said. “The economy will naturally rebound when the restrictions are lifted.”

But there is evidence of the great tribute that this crisis is already having a huge impact on the US employment situation. Last week, initial US unemployment claims of 6.65 million, up from 3.3 million the previous week, highlighted fears of mass unemployment.

Currently global markets are already down 35%, credit markets have reached 2008 levels. Major financial companies such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley also predict that US GDP will drop by 6% in the first quarter and from 24% to 30% in the second.

Moody’s warned that 30% of U.S. real estate loans could stop being serviced due to job losses and lack of support for small businesses.

Zhu of the Chinese central bank said that greater market uncertainty stems from the fact that rapid and strong actions by central banks could not directly help control the epidemic, but stopping its spread would help market confidence.

Coronavirus: China will increase public deficit ratio after G20 pledges $ 5 trillion economic rescue package

He said that the policies of advanced economies helped stabilize the stock market sentiment, but hidden risks continued to exist in the global financial system.

For example, stock markets in developed countries have been on the rise for many years, so their valuations are under pressure.

If the market panics due to the intensification of the impact of the epidemic, this could lead to greater market liquidity, triggering market contagion between different asset classes.

The corporate sector, which has a relatively high level of debt, could also see an increase in defaults on banks’ impaired assets and corporate bonds.

Nouriel Roubini, a professor of economics at New York University’s Stern School of Business, said that the response to public health in advanced economies has fallen far below what is needed to contain the pandemic and therefore the risk of a “greater depression. “has increased since the day.

He warned that if a string of negative supply shocks related to the virus reduced potential growth, the fiscal response of many countries could hit a wall as they would not be able to borrow enough in their own currency.

“After the 2008 crash, a strong (though delayed) response brought the global economy back from the abyss. This time we may not be so lucky,” said Roubini. “Who will save governments, companies, banks and families in emerging markets?”

Coronavirus: China is preparing for the second wave of economic shock

Despite government support of $ 349 billion, US banks refuse to lend 0.5 percent loans to small businesses in difficulty and instead choose to lend 1.0 percent.

Michael Every, Rabobank’s global strategist, said that in reality these financial packages can be difficult to access and may not be really effective.

“This is a big depression that’s happening in the blink of an eye,” said each. “Who knows where the damage will spread and when, if we see 25% unemployment in much of the developed world for a long time?”

