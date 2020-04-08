The World Health Organization responds to Trump’s criticism of China

World Health Organization officials denied that the body was “China-centered” and claimed that the acute phase of a pandemic was not the time to cut funds after US President Donald Trump threatened to put contributions on hold.

The United States is a major donor to the Geneva-based entity Trump said he gave bad advice during the new coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. contributions to WHO in 2019 exceeded US $ 400 million, almost double the second contribution from member states. By contrast, China contributed $ 44 million.

“We are still in the acute phase of a pandemic, so now is not the time to cut funding,” said WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, in a virtual meeting in response to a question about Trump’s remarks.

Dr Bruce Aylward, Canadian-born senior adviser to the WHO Director-General, also defended the UN agency’s relations with China, stating that his work with the Beijing authorities was important in understanding the epidemic that had begun to Wuhan.

“In the first part of this outbreak, it was absolutely essential to have full access to everything possible, to get involved and work with the Chinese to understand it,” he told reporters.

“This is what we have done with all the other hard-hit countries like Spain and we have had nothing to do with China in particular.”

‘We will see the end of funding’

He also defended WHO’s recommendations to keep borders open, stating that China has worked very hard to identify and detect early cases and their contacts and to ensure that they do not travel to contain the epidemic.

Trump said in a tweet Tuesday that his administration would have given “good looks” to US funding for the WHO.

“We will look at the end of funding,” he said following his daily briefing at the White House.

While not part of Trump’s criticism, the WHO has encountered criticism of Taiwan.

WATCH: Wuhan scenes almost 3 months after the blockade was arrested

Vehicles crossed the toll booths and trains started stopping at stations after severe restrictions were launched in January. 01:15

Taiwan is excluded from the WHO due to diplomatic pressure from China, which does not consider it an independent state. The U.S. Department of State has already lobbied for Taiwan’s increased participation in the international fight against COVID-19, as it appears to have achieved some success in limiting the spread of the virus.

In Europe, Kluge described the outbreak of coronavirus there as “very worrying” and urged governments to “consider it very carefully” before easing measures to control its spread.

“A dramatic increase in cases across the Atlantic distorts what remains a very worrying picture in Europe,” he said. “We still have a long way to go in the marathon.”