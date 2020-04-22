The world is also on the verge of a “hunger pandemic,” says the head of the United Nations food agency

The head of the UN food agency warned Tuesday that while the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic, it is also “on the verge of a hunger pandemic” which could lead to “multiple famines of biblical proportions” within a few months. if no immediate action is taken.

World Food Program (WFP) executive director David Beasley told the United Nations Security Council that even before COVID-19 became a problem, he was telling world leaders that “2020 would have faced the worst humanitarian crisis since the second world War”. This is due to wars in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere, swarms of locusts in Africa, frequent natural disasters and economic crises, including Lebanon, Congo, Sudan and Ethiopia.

Beasley said 821 million people go to bed hungry every night around the world, another 135 million people face “hunger crisis levels or worse” and a new WFP analysis shows that following COVID- 19 other 130 million people “could be pushed to the verge of starvation by the end of 2020”.

In the video briefing, he said that WFP supplies food to nearly 100 million people on a given day, including “about 30 million people who literally depend on us to stay alive.”

Beasley, who is recovering from COVID-19, said that if those 30 million people were unreachable, “our analysis shows that 300,000 people could starve to death every single day for a period of three months” – and this is not includes increased hunger from coronavirus.

“In the worst case scenario, we could observe famine in about three dozen countries, and in fact in 10 of these countries we already have more than one million people per country who are starving,” he said.

Volunteers carry sacks full of food for vulnerable residents in Lagos, Nigeria on April 9 (Temilade Adelaja / Reuters)

According to WFP, the 10 countries with the worst food crises in 2019 were Yemen, Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria, Sudan, Nigeria and Haiti.

Beasley said that in many countries the food crisis is the result of a conflict.

But he said he raised the prospect of “a hunger pandemic” because “there is also a real danger that more people could potentially die from the economic impact of COVID-19 than the virus itself.”

The head of WFP said that the blockages and the economic downturn will lead to severe loss of income for poor workers.

Collapse of tourism, oil

It indicated a sharp drop in remittances abroad that will harm countries like Haiti, Nepal and Somalia; a loss of tourist revenue which, for example, will damage Ethiopia where it represents 47 percent of total exports; and the collapse in oil prices which will have a significant impact in low-income countries such as South Sudan, where oil accounts for almost 99 percent of total exports.

As a United Nations logistics backbone, Beasley said WFP played an important role in the fight against COVID-19 by supplying 78 countries with millions of pieces of protective equipment, test kits and face masks on behalf of the World Organization. and managing humanitarian air services to bring doctors, nurses and humanitarian workers to countries that need help.

It called for greater humanitarian access, coordinated action for the delivery of aid, the end of trade disruptions and accelerated and increased funding, including USD 350 million, to establish a network of logistics hubs and transportation systems for make supply chains work worldwide.

“The truth is, we don’t have time on our side, so we act wisely – and we act quickly,” said Beasley. “I believe that with our experience and partnerships, we can bring together the teams and programs needed to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic does not become a humanitarian and food crisis catastrophe.”