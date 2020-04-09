“The world pays the cost of Chinese repressive rule”

Everyone is paying the price for the repressive policies of the Chinese Communist Party (PCC), in particular Beijing’s decision to hide the extent of the new China-issued coronavirus outbreak by punishing whistleblowers and others for talking about the true, a Tibetan activist said this week. .

During a video conference session held by the Tibetan International Network’s human rights group Uyghur, Tibetan and Chinese activists on Tuesday, they discussed the repressive security and surveillance measures that China has implemented to prevent the spread of information and views that challenge Beijing’s dubious story about coronavirus.

With some U.S. officials and academics in action, activists argued that Beijing’s decision to hide the coronavirus severity in China is responsible for the spread of the disease, and to kill tens of thousands of people worldwide.

Activists said China and the World Health Organization (WHO), a Beijing-influenced United Nations organization, need to be responsible for spreading false Chinese propaganda about the viral outbreak.

By spreading Chinese propaganda, “World Health Organizations are failing to fulfill their own mission to protect people’s lives,” said Dorjee Tseten, the Executive Director of Students for a Free Tibet, a global network. students and activists, who added:

The global coronavirus pandemic, which began in Wuhan, China and (now) spread throughout the world, could have stopped if the Chinese communist regime had taken the proper position in time. It could have been contained if the Chinese government had not punished the whistleblower, the lawyers, the doctors … and others who were punished because they told the truth and tried to save the lives of the people. And it is unfortunate now that everyone pays the costs of the Chinese repressive rule and the repressive policy they have pursued throughout the year.

Health workers have located the first case of coronavirus on November 17, last year, activists said.

“Leading Chinese leaders had already known the severity of the coronavirus in early January or until the end of December, but decided to hide the information for their own political consideration,” said Dr. Teng Biao, a Chinese human rights lawyer.

Echoing other activists, Dr. Teng said that the world was missing the opportunity to prevent and control coronavirus disease (COVID-19) because Beijing manipulated the outbreak.

“The outbreak of the coronavirus and the manner in which it was handled by the Chinese government completely reflected the failure of the Chinese government,” proclaimed Dr. Teng.

China’s “arbitrary confiscation of emergency supplies, arbitrary arrests during mass quarantine, false statistics and intentional manipulation of WHO conspiracy theories, exporting skilled face masks and health sports, and exporting medical material to follow PCC’s political agenda “” It fueled the spread of deadly and highly contagious diseases, he added.

The WHO has at times pushed false Chinese propaganda about the coronavirus, attracting the Administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Activists point out that China’s funding may be the reason that the WHO is welcoming to Beijing.

Activists also point out that China has stepped up its oppressive tactics used against the now-repressed Tibetan and Muslim majority Uyghur communities, as well as any Chinese citizen who answers the Communist Party’s narrative on coronavirus.

The communist leader has silenced hundreds of people in China for spreading the truth about the coronavirus on social media, said Dr. Teng.

“All were arrested, detained or disappeared forcefully,” he added.

We must realize that Chinese authorities are increasing online suppression and social control. The Chinese communist party uses COVID-19 as an opportunity to reinforce its high-tech totalitarianism. And the abolition of the PCC’s freedom with this information, mismanagement, has led to significant delays in emergency responses and loss of life not only in China, but also throughout the world.

Activists revealed that China hides the number of coronavirus cases in Tibet and Xinjiang, home to the largest concentration of predominantly Muslim Uighurs. The Muslim-majority Xinjiang, also known as East Turkestan, is the largest province in China.

China has sent hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other minorities to concentration camps throughout Xinjiang.

The activist said it is unclear how many coronavirus cases are in Tibet and Xinjiang.

China treats political prisoners of the virus, especially Uyghurs locked in concentration camps, as a “state secret”, which declined to comment on the situation, Congressional Zumretay Arkin said on Tuesday. Uigur World Cup.

“We have heard a lot about what’s happening in mainland China except Turkestan and Tibet,” he said.

Arkin noted that there are hundreds of reported outbreaks in Chinese prisons outside the majority Uyghur region of Xinjiang.

“The health conditions of the camps (internally Uighurs) are a breeding ground for the spread of the virus,” he said.

“There is very little information available on the exact number of coronavirus cases that have come out of Tibet,” added Kyinzom Dhongdue, the chief executive of the Australian Tibetan Council’s human rights group. “We don’t know what’s really going on in the Tibetan people.”