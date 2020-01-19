The world powers meet in Berlin to discuss the crisis in Libya

% MINIFYHTMLb148960341f9d444e99871ec263e5b5011%

% MINIFYHTMLb148960341f9d444e99871ec263e5b5012%

Rival camps and their foreign sponsors will arrive in Berlin on Sunday for a summit to discuss ways to end the protracted war in Libya and to prevent the conflict-ridden country from falling apart into a “second Syria”.

Germany and the United Nations hope to convince Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt so that their opposition camps agree on a ceasefire in Tripoli, the home of the internationally recognized government.

The presidents of Russia, Turkey and France have to talk around 2 p.m. (1300 GMT). Leaders of both factions at war: the head of the Tripoli government, recognized by the UN, Fayez al-Sarraj and the apostate General Khalifa Haftar: it is also expected at the first meeting of this type since 2018.

Plus:

% MINIFYHTMLb148960341f9d444e99871ec263e5b5013%

% MINIFYHTMLb148960341f9d444e99871ec263e5b5014%

As with earlier failed attempts, Haftar, who started a campaign to take Tripoli in April, will be the center of attention and the Western powers hope to force him to continue a ceasefire that has been largely maintained for a week.

Haftar left for a Russian-Turkish summit on Monday, unlike rival Fayez al-Serraj, the internationally recognized prime minister, who signed a proposal for a sustainable ceasefire for both leaders.

The armed forces loyal to Haftar, a former general of the Muammar Gaddafi regime overthrown in 2011, intensified the conflict on Friday when members of the allied tribes closed the eastern oil ports, reduced oil production by 800,000 barrels per day and paralyzed the main source of Tripoli income.

Germany will organize a meeting to end the Libyan war

The measure was a protest against Turkey’s decision to send troops to the government of the Sarraj National Agreement (GNA).

Focus on the truce

The measure underlined the devastating impact of what the UN described as foreign interference, which the United Nations Special Envoy, Ghassan Salame, said he had to stop.

“Libya needs all foreign interference to stop. That’s one of the goals of this conference,” he told AFP on the eve of the meeting.

The UN expects all parties to sign a plan to refrain from interference and commit to a ceasefire that will lead to a lasting end to hostilities, according to a draft AFP statement.

That document also urges all parties to commit themselves once more to a badly violated UN arms embargo and to the possibility of political discussions between Libyans in Geneva at the end of the month.

If everything goes according to plan, the Berlin participants will hold a nightly press conference.

The one-day summit will also include US Secretary Mike Pompeo and European and Arab leaders.

Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), hunters from Egypt, Jordan, Sudan and Chad, and more recently Russian mercenaries. France has also granted some support.

A hunter loyal to the Libyan National Agreement (GNA) government internationally recognized south of Tripoli on January 12 when a ceasefire was signed. A top in Germany hopes for a more sustainable stock (Mahmoud Turkia / AFP)

That led Turkey to save Serraj by sending troops to Tripoli. Up to 2,000 Syrian civil war fighters have also joined the fight to defend the capital, a United Nations official said Saturday.

“I want to say that it is an extension of the conflict throughout the region and that it increasingly resembles Syria, and that is why the entire international community is gathering in Germany,” said a senior US Department official. . to journalists traveling with Pompeo.

Nevertheless, the expectations were ‘moderate’, the official added.

& # 39; Interfering actors & # 39;

Tarek Megerisi, member of the North African and Middle East policy program at the European Council for Foreign Relations, said there were no signs that supporters of Haftar were putting him under pressure to stop the war.

“That means getting the obligation to maintain this forum where all nosy actors are in the form of monitoring committees is probably the most valuable product that Germany could reach,” he said.

Libya has been struck by the struggle between rival armed factions since Gaddafi was overthrown.

More recently, Sarraj’s troops in Tripoli have been attacked by Haftar troops since April. A fragile ceasefire was instituted on January 12, supported by Ankara and Moscow.

Underlining the risks, Maas from Germany said that “Europe and those influencing players have been called to Berlin in the region because” we must ensure that Libya does not become a second Syria “.

“The conference is perhaps the first step on the road to peace for Libya,” Maas told the Bild newspaper.

The leader of Libya, supported by the UN, Fayez al-Sarraj (left) and the eastern commander Khalifa Haftar (right). Haftar has shown confidence in the days before the meeting (Fethi Belaid and Ho / AFP)

On the eve of the Berlin talks, Erdogan of Turkey warned Europe to stay together behind the government of Sarraj, because the fall of Tripoli could “leave fertile ground, quot; for jihadist groups such as the Islamic State or Al-Qaida group” back on the bone “.

Erdogan also expressed the fear in Europe that the 2015 refugee crisis will repeat itself.

Particularly accusing France of the party with Haftar, Erdogan said leaving Libya to the commander would be a “mistake of historic proportions.”

Haftar of Libya leaves Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement

France has refused to support Haftar.

For Turkey, the fall of the GNA would entail the risk of jeopardizing a maritime border agreement signed by the parties. It gives Ankara broad rights over the Eastern Mediterranean, where the recent discovery of underwater gas reserves has caused a struggle of the coastal states.

But Haftar is supported by Turkey’s fiercest regional rivals: Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Erdogan also accused Russia of sending mercenaries to help Haftar, while Moscow wants to increase its influence in the region.

Meanwhile, with increasing alarm, the European Union is watching the escalation of conflicts at its door while using Libya as a guardian discouraging migrants from crossing the Mediterranean.

The International Crisis Group’s expert in Libya, Claudia Gazzini, said the Berlin conference could be “a modest step forward on the road to peace.”

“However, there is still a risk that some participants will simply pay attention to the diplomatic initiative, even if they continue to feed a war from which they benefit.”