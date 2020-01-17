The world will not rest until the questions about the crash of the Iranian jet are answered: Canada

LONDON – Canada’s Secretary of State promised Thursday to urge Iran to respond to the erroneous crash of a passenger plane after the US killed one of Tehran’s top commanders.

Iran had fired strikes against US troops stationed in Iraq a few hours earlier in retaliation for a drone attack that killed its most prominent general, Qassem Soleimani.

“Families want answers, the international community wants answers, the world is waiting for answers and we will not rest until we get them,” said François-Philippe Champagne at a meeting in London.

Champagne spoke after talking to colleagues from countries whose nationals were among the 176 dead when the plane was hit last week after takeoff from Tehran.

Fifty-seven of the victims on the flight of Ukraine International Airlines to Kiev were Canadians.

Iran’s initial rejection of claims that the Boeing 737 had been hit by a missile led to protest days and international calls for a comprehensive and transparent investigation.

But the Islamic Republic later accepted that the jet was “unintentionally” targeted. President Hassan Rouhani called it an “unforgivable mistake”.

In a joint statement after Thursday’s talks, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the UK released a five-point plan for cooperation with Iran.

It called for “unrestricted and unhindered access” for foreign officials to and within Iran and “a thorough, independent and transparent international investigation”.

Iran should “take full responsibility for the crash of flight PS752 and (recognize) its obligations to the families of the victims and other parties – including compensation.

She also called for those responsible to be held accountable in an independent criminal investigation and trial, in accordance with international standards of due process and human rights.

Champagne told a press conference that families of the deceased would have to be closed and similar incidents would have to be prevented in the future.

“If you take full responsibility, it has ramifications,” he said.

Ministers previously attended a candle lighting ceremony and a minute’s silence at Canada House in London to commemorate the victims.