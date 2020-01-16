The world’s first intelligent contact lenses could replace your phone

Like a phone screen, but in your eyes.

In the year of our smartphones 2020, most people have at least a vague desire to reduce their screen time, but for those who think: “Actually, I would prefer my phone screen to be in my literal eyeballs” are the first intelligent contact lenses World is just the thing.

The Black Mirror-like technology is not yet available, but is officially in the works. California-based Mojo Vision, which had not previously worked on the project, has finally announced its plan for the “first real smart contact lens” in the world, Wired reported. The project, which is still in the research and development phase, is said to be a few years away from its public debut as a real product, but the technology is in full swing.

The prerequisite is what Mojo Vision calls “invisible computing”. Instead of relying on the screen of your smartphone, the device allows the user to access a digital interface with just one glance.

“We want to create technology that makes you you and makes you look like you. does not change your appearance; It doesn’t drive you crazy when you walk down the street, ”said Mike Wiemer, co-founder and chief technology officer at Mojo Vision. “It’s very discreet and frankly, most of the time it doesn’t show you anything.”

This is good news for people who want to make smart phone calls in class or at work without pulling their eyes away.

The lens is said to sit directly on the cornea and have a tiny embedded display, “about the size of a dot from an ink stick”. According to Mojo Vision, the screen is the “smallest and densest display ever made” Learn more about augmented reality glasses such as Google Glass and Focals, and find out that the Smart Contact display is integrated directly into the lens while Focals projects the interface to the glasses.

We’re a few years away, but the future of the user interface could bring you and your screen closer soon than ever.

