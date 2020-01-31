The world’s hypocrisy over Israel’s occupation of the West Bank

WASHINGTON – At a time when the economy is most robust and relations with its Arab neighbors are thawing, Israel is increasingly being treated as a pariah.

Israel’s allies revoke the status of organizations that raise money for Jewish settlements. United States organs such as the Human Rights Council focus on the treatment of Palestinians by Israel, while some human rights organizations put pressure on Airbnb Inc. to exclude entries from the West Bank. Goods that are sold abroad and have their origin there are marked as such.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 when it won the territory of Jordan in the Six Day War. According to the United Nations, states that conquer their territory by force cannot populate that territory with their own citizens. Israel has been expanding Jewish settlements since 1967, on plots of land that, according to the 1993 Oslo Accords, would make up most of a future Palestinian state. According to most interpretations, these settlements are illegal.

So many other such professions around the world, according to a new report by the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. But when was the last time you heard of a boycott, divestment or sanction campaign by Armenia for occupying the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan?

The report examines how international law is used in eight “frozen conflicts” in which one state occupies the territory of another – and finds double standards with regard to Israel. “The problem is not that the United States, the European Union, private companies and NGOs act in a most inconsistent way,” it says. “It is the case that their policies are selective and often reveal prejudices that underline deeper problems in the international system.”

The example of Russia is instructive. In 2020 Russia will occupy Ukrainian territory in the Crimea and Donbass. It occupies the Georgian provinces of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. It occupies the Moldovan territory of Transnistria.

But Russia really only pays a price for its occupation and annexation of Crimea, which has prompted the US and its European allies to sanction sectors of the Russian economy. Russia was sanctioned for its occupation of Georgian territory, but these sanctions were lifted in 2009 after a weak ceasefire agreement that Russian-backed separatists have since violated. The EU treats Transnistrian goods like Moldovan ones. There are no trade restrictions on the Georgian territory occupied by Russia.

The report notes that the EU is adopting an “exceptionally incoherent approach to protracted conflict and trade”. For example, all goods exported from Israeli settlements must be labeled as coming from occupied territory. However, this includes the Western Sahara region occupied by Morocco as part of the Moroccan free trade agreement with the EU. Europe prohibits all trade in Crimea, but does not regulate trade with Abkhazia, South Ossetia or Transnistria.

Part of the problem, according to the report, is that states that choose to occupy their territory through deputies, such as the Turkish regime in charge of Northern Cyprus or the Russian-backed separatists in Donbass, are rarely treated as occupied states with their own territories armed forces. Another problem is that some institutions in the United States are made up of states that have a political interest in demonizing Israel.

That is, Israel is a unique case. It won the West Bank from a United States-recognized state in a war. But no one argues today that Israel should return this country to Jordan. Rather, Israel is expected to surround the country it has won to create a new state. This is the most important way in which the occupation of Israel differs from the other frozen conflicts that receive so little attention.

However, it is important to note that the occupation of Israel is not the main obstacle to peace in the Middle East. The Palestinian leaders have rejected previous citizenship offers and continue to insist that two government solutions allow the descendants of the refugees who emerged during the 1948 war to return home. During Barack Obama’s US presidency, the Palestinian leaders refused to meet with the Israeli prime minister, even after the settlement was partially frozen.

In this sense, the double standards of the Israeli occupation are not only unfair, but also counterproductive. The sooner the international community gives up the illusion that it can force the Jewish state to create a Palestinian state, the sooner the hard work of compromise and negotiations can begin.

Eli Lake is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist dealing with national security and foreign policy.