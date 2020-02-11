The world’s largest private whiskey collection can be offered

A Macallan bottle from 1926 currently costs $ 1 million

Whiskey auctioneer

The quintessence of the whiskey collection is now available at auction and will be a record breaker.

The lot with 1,945 bottles, known as “The Perfect Collection”, is currently being sold by Whiskey Auctioneer until February 17. It is considered the “largest and most unprecedented private whiskey collection ever offered for public sale” sale in two parts, with the second allocation of more than 1900 bottles winning from April 10th. The entire run is estimated to be a record-breaking $ 10 million.

“It’s the largest single collection ever auctioned,” Iain McClune, founder of Whiskey Auctioneer, told Forbes. “It’s the largest in volume and value. It’s the largest collection of Bowmore, Springbank, and Macallan bottles. It’s an important opportunity.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaVXORB-g5Y (/ embed)

Speaking of Macallan, the highest current bid (by far) is over $ 1 million for 60-year-old Valerio Adami from the 1926 distillery. Forty bottles of the liquid were removed from barrel no. 1986, sixty years after entering the warehouse .263 taken. Of these bottles, 12 were labeled by Adami, the famous Italian painter.

Here you can register for the auction and learn more about the highlights of the auction in our preview.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story in Forbes