Bring the sugar boost up. This snickers bar is a fantasy for chocolate addicts – and a nightmare for health lovers.

The Guinness Book of Records weighed more than 4,700 pounds, 2 feet high and 26 inches wide, and declared Waco, Texas, home of the world’s largest snickers bar on Thursday.

According to the CNN subsidiary KWKT, it has the size of 43,000 individual Snickers bars.

“This is incredibly impressive,” said Guinness World Records juror Michael Empric, the broadcaster. “Some of my favorite record categories are big food because it has to be edible and it’s also a technical feat. So keeping a 5,000 pound bar of chocolate together is a big challenge.”

And where did this master creation originate? Where else than at the Mars Wrigley plant in Waco.

The factory calls itself one of the world’s largest manufacturers of sweets such as Snickers, M & Ms and Skittles.

The bold idea was only realized two weeks ago, and the bar took a week to complete, KWKT reported.

And it’s only fitting that the epic, massive, colossal candy bar was made in Lone Star State, because yes, “everything is bigger in Texas.”

“This bar we made last week is the (sum) of what Texas can call” everything’s bigger “because it’s the largest Snickers bar ever made,” said Snickers -Value manager Ruud Engbers the station. “It’s the largest chocolate bar ever made in the world.”

Mars says this world record is a nod to the Snickers Super Bowl commercial aired on February 2nd.

“The great thing about this recording is that factory workers here usually don’t have a chance to do anything on the scale,” Empric told the broadcaster. “They make a product that everyone loves and eats every day, but doing it on the scale and really doing something beyond is really inspiring.”

Is this chocolate peanut grade edible? Absolutely.

How can I get a taste? You have to be an employee. The plant plans to distribute portions of the bar to Martian workers across the country.