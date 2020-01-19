The world’s largest Snickers bar weighs over 2 tons

WACO, Texas (KWKT) – The Guinness Book of Records was at Mars Wrigley’s Waco plant on Thursday to announce its latest masterpiece: the world’s largest snickers bar.

The bar weighs over 4,700 pounds and is 2 feet high and 26 inches wide. It is the size of 43,000 single-size Snickers bars.

“It’s incredibly impressive,” said Guinness World Records juror Michael Empric. “Some of my favorite record categories are big food because it has to be edible and it’s also a technical feat. So getting a 5000-pound bar of chocolate to stay together is a real challenge.”

Her inspiration for the creation of the bar lived up to Texas’ reputation.

“People really told me everything was bigger in Texas, and that was mentioned by our entire social team,” said Snickers Value Manager Ruud Engbers. “This bar we made last week is the sum of” Everything’s Bigger in Texas. “Because it’s the largest Snickers bar ever made. It’s the largest chocolate bar ever in the world was produced. “

The facility is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of sweets such as Snickers, M & Ms and Skittles. You thought about the idea two weeks ago and it took a week to complete the bar.

Mars says this world record is a nod to the Snickers Super Bowl commercial you can see on February 2nd.

“The great thing about this recording is that the factory workers here usually don’t have a chance to do something of the order,” says Empric. “They make a product that everyone loves and eats every day, but doing it on the scale and really doing something beyond is really inspiring.”

The plant plans to distribute portions of the bar to Martian workers across the country.

