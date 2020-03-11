The world’s largest video game conference E3 looks as though she felt against karanavirusa

The largest conference in the world of video games and the exhibition E3, looks canceled after fears karanavirusa flash.

It described as “a major event for computer and video games and related products in the world.” E3 staging up to 2020 will be held from 9 to 11 June at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Rumors spread on Twitter during the night due to the staging of the event this year, but continues coronavirus crisis clearly forces the organizers to think about connecting to E3 2020.

E3 cancel flights and hotels, everything.

– Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

Ars Technica reports and Bloomberg argue that software Entertainment Association (ESA), which organizes the annual event, will soon announce its cancellation. A source told Bloomberg, that the official announcement of the organizer is expected today at 16:30 UK.

According to Eurogamer, ESA is currently studying alternative to create a single online version of E3 later this summer.

If E3 is canceled, it will continue with the recent conference next week at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, and the festival SXSW by fears about the spread of karanavirusa.

At night, the organizers of the festival of music and arts Coachella officially confirmed that this year’s event was rescheduled for October as a result of karanavirusnaga crisis.