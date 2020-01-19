The worrying decline in executive assistant jobs in America

The number of executive and administrative assistants has recently declined, which has parallels with the loss of manufacturing jobs in the United States.

Most of the discussions about job losses in the United States focus on the reduction of manufacturing positions. This is often discussed by politicians, public intellectuals and journalists. And this is understandable: the creation of jobs was once an opportunity for people, especially for those who had not necessarily attended college, to find a permanent job in the middle class.

But a new article by Rachel Feintze The Wall Street Journal makes a convincing argument that another industry has similarly been decimated by changes in the economy and the way jobs are structured. More specifically, it is about administrative and executive assistants and that a job that traditionally offered women without a university education a way to make a living is gradually ceasing to exist.

The statistics that Feintze quotes are alarming for anyone concerned about the future of work in the United States:

According to the federal government, more than 1.6 million secretarial and administrative assistant jobs have disappeared since 2000. This corresponds to a decline of almost 40%, which is comparable to that in the manufacturing sector.

She notes that management assistants, who traditionally had six-figure salaries, were particularly affected by this shift in roles.

Reasons for this decline in a formerly thriving employment sector include the rise of open-plan offices, a generation of executives who can book their own trips well, and a corporate culture that focuses on reducing costs wherever possible.

Feintze cites, among other things, a model from Ernst & Young, in which the employees who replace traditional management assistants are “often younger than university graduates; Some earn half the money while supporting more leaders. “

When people who have had good jobs for good wages for a long time suddenly find it difficult to find new jobs, this is considered a cause for concern. Feintze’s article is a good argument for the plight of management assistants because more people should be concerned.

