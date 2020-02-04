The “worst cat in the world” was adopted

Despite all adversity, the “worst cat in the world” has just been accepted into a loving family.

Mitchell County’s North Carolina Animal Rescue last month launched an adoption ad on Facebook that exposed the world to Perdita, the “worst cat in the world.”

“We thought she was sick,” the ad said. “It turns out she’s just an idiot.”

The transparent tactic has helped stubborn pets to be adopted in the past, Amber Lowery, executive director of Mitchell County Animal Rescue told CNN. They hoped it would work for Perdita too.

“We thought that if we highlighted (their personality) in a humorous way, the person with a personality that matched them could adopt,” said Lowery.

The approach was successful. The shelter said in a Facebook update last week that they had received over 175 applications and selected an adoptive couple from Tennessee.

The couple renames the cat Noel: “Just in case the name Perdita is the cause of their anger. (We can’t blame them!), Wrote the shelter in another Facebook post.

According to the original advertisement, the lively cat likes “staring into your soul until you feel like you’re never happy again.”

Perdita doesn’t like “the color pink, kittens (yuk they’re so chipper), dogs, kids, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but not least … HUGS.”

Let’s hope your new home is free from these horrors.

