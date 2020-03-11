The worst coronavirus in the United States would be worse without travel bans

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the outbreak of the coronavirus in China would be “worse” if not for the implantation of President Trump of travel bans in China and the United States. ‘Iran.

During a House Supervision and Reform Committee hearing, Fauci told lawmakers that without Trump’s travel bans on China and Iran to stop all travel and migration to these two countries, the coronavirus spread would have been worse in the USA.

“I think we would be in a worse position,” said Fauci, while Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) asked if the coronavirus outbreak would have been better or worse without Trump’s travel bans.

Fauci also emphasized that international travel and migration to the United States is playing a detrimental role in the spread of coronavirus:

Whenever you look at the outbreak history, what you see now is not preserved, and although in some respects we contain it, we continue to reach people in the country related to travel, we have seen it in many of the participating states. (Emphasis added)

We will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now. How much worse you suffer will depend on our ability to do two things: Contain the influx of infected people who come from outside and the capacity to contain and mitigate within our own country. Bottom line, it will get worse. (Emphasis added)

While leading medical experts in the country say travel bans have been immensely effective in stopping the coronavirus spread, House and Senate Democrats are seeking to stop travel bans with newly introduced legislation.

According to Breitbart News, 220 House Democrats have signed a plan to end Trump’s effective ability to implement travel bans to protect American citizens. Under the Democrats’ “No Prohibition Act,” travelers directly from Wuhan would have been allowed to continue entering the United States as long as Trump consulted with Congress about travel bans.

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has touched 1,107 nationwide, including 32 deaths.

Each year, current immigration laws allow nearly half a million Chinese students to study in American schools, providing more than $ 10 billion in college fees. Also, since 2010, tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft have helped bring 60,000 Chinese workers to the U.S. labor market.

