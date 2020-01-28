The worst MediaTakeOut rumors that were completely wrong

MediaTakeOut, also known as MTO newshas no outstanding record when it comes to celebrity reporting. In fact, we’re here at Gossip Cop called her MediaFakeOut because we have often exposed her false rumors. It would be embarrassing for the gossip side if they were ashamed from the start. Here are just a few of the obviously wrong stories we exposed.

Ariana Grande has seven rings and no pregnancies

It seems like a long time ago, but in the summer of 2018 Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were so strong that the often discredited gossip blog claimed Davidson made Grande pregnant. The site cited an “anonymous entertainment insider” and claimed the singer postponed the release of her album because of the baby’s arrival.

Grande went to Twitter to clear up the rumors and essentially did our job Gossip Cop for us. The “shocking new report” was horribly wrong. Almost two years later we are still waiting for this Davidson / Grande baby.

Kim Kardashian is not green around the gills

In August 2018, MediaTakeOut claimed this Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wanted to divorce because she was wearing green. As strange as this rumor was, the outlet argued that it had reasons to publish such an absurd story, although the explanation doesn’t make much more sense than the claim. The site argued that Kardashian unveiled the news at her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party. The party reportedly used color-coded cups to indicate the drinker’s relationship status, with green being the color for “It’s complicated”. After being seen wearing a green wig one day and a green dress the next, the gossip blog published the rumor: in writing: “People say hissing Kim’s subtle way of telling the world (sic) – that her marriage to Kanye is now ‘complicated’. “

Although we already knew the answer, Gossip Cop examined the rumor anyway. A quick tour of Kardashian’s Instagram posts from this week revealed that the reality star had a green kick, but was by no means the only color she wore. The whole story was a stretch.

It’s been two years since the article was published. Kardashian and West are still strong after receiving their fourth child, the Psalm, last spring. It is worth noting that Kardashian had to file a defamation lawsuit against the website back in 2016.

The juice is not lost on Twitter

When O.J. Simpson When MediaTakeOut came to Twitter in June 2019, it found an opportunity to spread more talk. The store reported that Simpson was either tweeted “I killed her” or his Twitter account was hacked. This somber message seems to indicate that Simpson is involved in the gruesome murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown. The website took the news either as a mocking boast or as evidence that the former NFL star’s Twitter account was hacked.

Gossip Cop examined the story and found that neither was true. The account that tweeted the message was a fake account that was set up to fool users into telling real Simpson. The website didn’t even bother to check the handle that was in place before the allegation was released.

Beyonce doesn’t hide her age

Later that year, MediaTakeOut claimed that Beyonce Mother had accidentally revealed Beyonce’s real age. In an Instagram post on the 38th birthday of Beyonce, the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles, wrote: “39 years ago, you came into my life …” The gossip blog ran with this statement and claimed that this was proof that Beyonce lied about her age for years – don’t consider the fact that if you were lying about her age, she would likely make the difference of over a year.

Gossip Cop investigated the claim and found it to be false. Knowles later clarified that she meant Beyonce’s date of conception, not her actual date of birth nine months later. To be honest, the site has to re-evaluate its references to be credible at all.