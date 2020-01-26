The worst swarms of locusts in decades threaten the harvest in East Africa

KATITIKA, KENYA – The hum of millions of locusts in motion is interrupted by the screams of the farmers and the clatter of pots and pans. However, their background noise does not prevent the insatiable insects from consuming their crops in the rural community of Katitka.

In the worst outbreak of desert locusts in Kenya in 70 years, hundreds of millions of beetles from Somalia and Ethiopia have migrated to the East African nation. These two countries have had no such infestation for a quarter of a century, destroyed farmland, and threatened an already vulnerable region with devastating hunger.

“Even cows are wondering what’s going to happen,” said Ndunda Makanga, who spent hours trying to drive the grasshoppers off his farm on Friday. “Corn, sorghum, cow peas – they ate everything.”

If the rain arrives in March and brings new vegetation to large parts of the region, the number of fast-breeding grasshoppers could increase 500 times before the drier weather slows their spread in June, according to the United Nations.

“We have to act now,” said U.N. David Phiri. Food and Agricultural Organization, when the donors gathered in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, three hours away by car.

Approximately $ 70 million is required to increase pesticide spraying from the air, the only effective way to combat it, the United States said. This will not be easy, especially in Somalia, where parts of the country are being targeted by the Al Qaeda-related Al-Shabab extremist group.

The pink grasshoppers turn entire trees pink and cling to branches like trembling ornaments before they take off in hungry, rustling clouds.

Amazed by the finger-length insects, children run here and there, waving with blankets or plucking branches to free the grasshoppers. A woman, Kanini Ndunda, hit her with a shovel.

Even a small swarm of insects can consume enough food for 35,000 people in a single day, said Jens Laerke of the United States Humanitarian Office in Geneva.

Farmers are afraid to let their cattle graze. Their millet, sorghum, and corn harvests are fragile, but there is little they can do.

Around 70,000 hectares of land in Kenya have already been affected.

“This one, ai! It’s huge, ”said Kipkoech Tale, a migrant pest control specialist at the Department of Agriculture. “I’m talking about over 20 swarms that we sprayed. We have more. And more are coming.”

A single swarm can contain up to 150 million grasshoppers per square kilometer of arable land, according to regional authorities.

A particularly large swarm in northeast Kenya was 60 km long and 40 km wide.

Kenya needs more spray equipment to complement the four planes that are now flying, Tale said. Ethiopia also has four.

They also need a constant supply of pesticides, said Francis Kitoo, deputy director of agriculture in southeastern Kenya, Kitui district.

“The locals are really scared because they can consume anything,” said Kitoo. “I’ve never seen so many of them.”

The grasshoppers eat the food for animals, an important livelihood for families who are now worried about how to pay for expenses like school fees, he said.

His own worry about the grasshoppers? “They will lay eggs and start a new generation,” he said.

A changing climate has contributed to “exceptional” breeding conditions, said climate researcher Abubakr Salih Babiker, who lives in Nairobi.

The grasshoppers wander with the wind and cover up to 150 km in one day. They look like tiny airplanes that fly lazily across the sky.

They are now heading for Uganda and fragile South Sudan, where almost half of the country suffers from hunger if it emerges from the civil war. Uganda has had no such outbreak since the 1960s and is already on alert.

The grasshoppers are also moving steadily towards the Rift Valley in Ethiopia, the bread basket for Africa’s second largest country, according to the United States.

“The situation is very bad, but farmers are fighting it in the traditional way,” said Buni Orissa, a resident of the Sidama region of Ethiopia. “The locusts love cabbage and beans. This could endanger the fluctuating food security in the region. “

Even before this outbreak, almost 20 million people in the entire East African region were exposed to a high level of food insecurity, which was long plagued by droughts and floods.

The FAO’s Locust Watch offers little comfort as disgruntled farmers look for more help in fighting one of the most stubborn pests in history.

“Although giant nets, flame throwers, lasers, and giant vacuum cleaners have been proposed in the past, they are not used for locust control,” the US agency said. “Humans and birds often eat grasshoppers, but they are usually not enough to significantly reduce the population level in large areas.”

Still, it offered recipes. A recommended spice mix in Uganda is chopped onion and curry powder. Then fry.