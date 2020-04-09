The wrecked wife lied about astronaut Anne McClain committing a first space crime

The estranged wife of female astronaut Anne McClain has been accused of lying to federal authorities about her spouse having improper access to her bank account. The indictment was billed as NASA’s first space crime complaint.

Summer Worden has been charged with making false statements to the Office of the Inspector General of NASA and to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), according to a statement by United States Attorney Ryan Patrick.

In 2019, Worden accused his estranged wife Astronaut Anne McClain of improperly accessing her bank account while on a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) – a mission preparing her for participation. NASA’s first all-female space gateway. .

McClain denied any crime. “She categorically denies that she did anything wrong,” said astronaut’s attorney Rusty Hardin.

In late February, a Houston federal jury returned a two-count indictment against Worden, which was released Monday.

According to the indictment, Worden had filed a complaint with the FTC, claiming that his spouse had improperly accessed his bank account.

Worden also claimed that he had opened a new account in September 2018 and reinstated his login credentials to prevent McClain from accessing his accounts. The indictment, however, claims that he had actually opened the account in April 2018 and did not change his login credentials until January 2019.

Worden has been accused of making false statements twice. If convicted, she can face up to five years in prison on each count and a possible maximum fine of $ 250,000, according to the Justice Department.

Worden is expected to appear before U.S. Judge Dena H. Palermo on April 13.

A NASA spokesman said the allegations against McClain “were not a factor in the decision to finally cancel the walkway.”

