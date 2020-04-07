Shine your chakras and toasters, practice your battle cry and focus on the gaps, as it is even more fun to take refuge in the space for SIFY’s announcement that Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess will be flowing on their SYFY application and site. As if that wasn’t enough, the channel will broadcast a marathon of both Tricia Helfer and Lucy Laules host!

Jenner will be available for all streams of episode 12, but if you want to catch up with a familiar friend from April 16th, SIFY will start the weekly mini-marathon every Thursday morning and afternoon in the iconic series, with Lucy Laules not hosting and giving some commentary. The network also hinted that some of the more friendly faces might be closing as well.

As for BSG, all 76 episodes of the series, including Razor and The Plan films, are available to stream. There will be a nonstop, 3-day marathon on Monday, April 20 from 12:00 AM Eastern to Thursday, April 23, 9:00 AM. At number six, Tricia Helfer will run the marathon, with special guests in attendance. Probably one of them will be lossless, who has had multiple seasons of pressure in this series.

This means that you can bring this iconic Portlandia skit to life during your engagement:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyHXzYTuLi4 (/ embed)

We’ve seen a few more things today:

In terms of this week’s viewing, we’re here to remind you that the CW is repairing all of the infinite decades of crisis starting tonight. (Via TV line)

And if you want to OWN some of the core art used to create a crisis, our friends at ComicBook.com have an action of two original “Pitch Boards” for the event, donated by Mark Guggenheim, all to the benefit of Coronavirus relief! (Via comicbook.com)

You can now make Disneyland Churros at home! (Via Nardist)

Why yes, we do not listen to people ((embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0kIhBgQAw3U (/ embed)

This Passover is different from other Passovers and how you can celebrate it. (Via refinery 29)

There will be another episode of Tiger King but Carroll Baskin won’t be in it. (Via EW)

CBS’s All Rise will create a web-based episode that will be filmed and produced at home with the webcam. (Via Hollywood Reporter)

We absolutely love this Maori version of “Brush Challenge Pass”. Oo I like this M মাori pass brush challenge. Next 7 hours pic.twitter.com/Dbur5TGAXc Blast hacksaw to go – KJ (@ioumarere) Apr 6, 2020

People are loving the Queen’s “green screen” costume. (Via Boing Boing)

Did you see today

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

((Tags to translate) Battlefield Galactica (T) Things We See Today (T) Xena: Warrior Princess