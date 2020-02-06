It was a professional football championship that lasted for a season 19 years ago, but the memories of the XFL are astonishingly lively for fans over 30: Tell me, Jesse Ventura, there is no catch, Memphis Maniax.

So when the XFL returns this weekend with a new eight-team championship again owned by Vince McMahon of World Wrestling Entertainment, can fans expect more from them?

The answer, said league champion Oliver Luck, is no. “Except for the name, there is nothing the public will have with the championship in 2001,” he said.

Instead of forgetting or dealing with acrobatics, “we focus 100% on the quality of the game,” he said.

The old XFL celebrated its flattery, even promising flashes in the locker rooms. “We are unacceptable,” said new championship president Jeffrey Pollack. “And we don’t even have cheerleaders.”

The league has landed in all of its television games, on ABC, ESPN, Fox and FS1 and FS2, as well as on Spanish-language stations. And dead chlamydia extends to its speakers. While the 2001 shows were characterized by the colorful similarities of Ventura, Brian Bosworth and Jerry (The King) Lawler, the head of play-by-play for the XFL 2020 will be a trusted pro, Steve Levy.

Even the most memorable side of the old league is broken. The players’ jerseys will simply have old names, not nicknames like Rod Mis and Death Blow (Jamal Duff).

The team’s nicknames have also been tempered, with extreme names such as Los Angeles Xtreme and Maniax (which has provoked outrage from some mental health supporters), giving way to the more conventional Dallas Renegades and Los Angeles Wildcats.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

Pollack acknowledged that despite the fact that the XFL has abandoned many of its previous features, the old league is buying some good will for the new one. “We are launching a 100-year-old brand that has also incorporated 20-year funds.”

The league has many innovations of unusual rules. The kicks will be dramatically different. The kick will launch the ball from its own 25 meter line, but it will be a lonely figure. His 10 teammates will line up 40 yards away from the opposing team 35. The returning team will be 30. Only when the ball is trapped by the returning player will players from each side be able to move. “It’s really a game of scrimmage,” Luck said.

The championship expects to see more raids, with no injuries often caused by big men clashing after a 35-40 yard sprint. (This safety concern is another departure from the original XFL, which was billed as a football sisters: It did not allow fair catches, for example).

The league has also added a strategic decision that may prove interesting. After a touchdown, teams cannot kick an extra point. They can go for a single point with a scrimmage game on the two-yard line, for two points on the five-yard line, or for three out of 10. Effectively, the rule makes a 9-point game a scoring game.

If a game goes to overtime, it will end with a competition that works much like a football or hockey hit. Each team will make five attempts to score from the five-yard line. Whichever team scores the most times wins the game. “Let’s get the players of the position to decide on the extension,” Luke said.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

The championship, which will last for 10 weeks, followed by a four-team playoff ending in late April, has chosen large venues for its games, such as CenturyLink Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; and the MetLife Stadium, where the Giants and Jets play.

“We play in eight cities that love football,” Pollack said. “We want to be in big markets with world-class venues.”

World class names are incomplete. Hard-core fans could identify generals like Landry Jones (Dallas Renegades), Matt McGlouin (New York Guardian) and Cardale Jones (Defender). But other unemployed players who could have joined the league, fantastically or not, like Johnny Manziel, Colin Kaepernick, Chad Johnson and Tim Tebow, are missing.

“Our goal was to win the best players who want to play in our league,” Luck said. “We believe we have about the best 400 players who have no contract elsewhere.”

Unlike the NFL, the new league will allow its broadcaster to talk about spread points. “A lot of fans enjoy gambling, playing fantasy, placing legal bets,” Pollack said. “We want to support all this activity. We see it as a way to increase fan engagement.”

Many other professional leagues have begun and failed in recent years (all were men’s leagues, women play soccer, but a major investment in a women’s leagues is still expected). Why does he think the new XFL will be different?

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

register now

Pollack talked about a “100 year mark”, but will the league even surpass the United Football League (four seasons), the Football League (two seasons) or the American Football Alliance (less than one season,)?

Luck said he would, because “the caliber of the game is better than any previous league.” Pollack cited two years of research and development, each playing on television and “property dedicated to long-term brand building”.

But he admitted that the championship didn’t take anything for granted: “It will take some time to build the XFL. Fandom wins, it doesn’t.”