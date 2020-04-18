The Yankees’ Kahnle went 4-0 on MLB The Show

New York Yankees right-hander Tommy Kahnle, who entered the night with a 3-5 record, swept four games in the MLB The Show Player Tournament on Friday.

Kahnle opened with a 4-3 victory over Seattle Mariners right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. before slamming New York’s M utility man Jeff McNeil 4-2.

Following a 1-0 decision over Detroit Tigers utility Niko Goodrum, Kahnle entered his night with a 4-2 win over Chicago White Sox right tackle Lucas Giolito.

The online tournament using the game “MLB The Show 20” featured one player from each of the league’s 30 major teams. The charity event helps fill some time for players and fans in the baseball season to be shut down forever because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All players will square once in a 29-game round robin for three weeks. Each regular-season game takes three home runs, and there are extra alerts when needed.

The top eight players will reach the postseason, culminating in a May 2 World Series. The playoffs will use a best-of-three format up to the World Series, which will be a best-of-five.

Aside from Kahnle, the players who enjoyed the best results Friday were Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. and Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader, who both went 3-1.

Giolito and McNeil each went 2-1, including their loss against Kahnle.

Cincinnati Reds left-hander Amir Garrett and Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Jon Duplantier each went 2-2. Chicago Cubs head coach Ian Happ and San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence both finished 1-3 while each was 0.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in partnership with the players association, will donate $ 5,000 for each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $ 175,000 will be awarded, with a World Series prize of $ 25,000.

MLB The League’s players’ standings, until Friday:

American League East

1. Tampa Bay Rays’ Blake Snell, 10-2

Q2. The Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, 9-3

Q2. Baltimore Orioles’ Dwight Smith Jr., 9-3

4. New York Yankees’ Tommy Kahnle, 7-5

5. Eduardo Rodriguez of the Boston Red Sox, 1-7

American League Central

1. Chicago Giolito of the Chicago White Sox, 7-4

2. Minnesota Twins’ Trevor Mayo, 7-5

3. Tigers’ Niko Goodrum, 5-6

4. The Kansas City Royals’ Brett Phillips, 4-4

5. Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana, 1-9

American League West

1. Texas Rangers’ Joey Gallo, 11-1

2. Oakland Athletics’ Jesus Luzardo, 4-4

3. The Houston Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr., 2-6

4. Seattle Mariners’ Carl Edwards Jr., 3-8

5. Los Angeles Ty ‘Ty Buttrey, 1-7

National League East

1. The New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil, 8-3

2. Philadelphia Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins, 5-3

3. Atlanta Braves’ Luke Jackson, 5-7

4. The Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto, 1-6

5. The Miami Marlins’ Ryne Stanek, 2-10

National League Central

1. Cincinnati Reds’ Amir Garrett, 8-4

2. The Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ, 7-5

Q3. Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-6

Q3. St. Louis Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter, 4-4

5. Pittsburgh Pirates’ Cole Tucker, 2-6

National League West

1. The Los Angeles Dodger ‘Gavin Lux, 9-3

2. San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., 5-3

3. The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jon Duplantier, 6-6

4. The Colorado Rockies’ David Dahl, 2-5

5. San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Pence, 3-9

