The Yokozuna duo experiences a mixed fate on Day 1

Hakuho began his quest for a record-breaking 44th career championship on Sunday with a win, while Yokozuna Kakuryu suffered a shocking defeat on the opening day of the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament.

Hakuho grabbed the belt of Komusubi Daieisho after the first collision with his right hand and effortlessly forced the Komusubi out at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo in the final fight of the day.

With the victory, the Mongolian-born Yokozuna took revenge for a defeat against Daieisho in the last tournament in November. Hakuho, who won with a 14-1 record in Fukuoka, has not won the New Year basho since 2015. He has revealed his long-term goal of conquering 50 Imperial Cups.

In the penultimate fight of the day, Yokozuna Kakuryu lost to Maegashira Endo No. 1 and was unable to win after injuries that forced him to withdraw from two previous matches.

While his health and fitness remained in question after a cold at the end of the year, the Mongol stepped out of the ring under pressure as he tried to punch down.

While Hakuho and Kakuryu suffered from mixed fate on the opening day of the 15-day meeting, the younger stars were also in the spotlight.

In one of the most anticipated fights of the day, Sekiwake Asanoyama defeated the second Mitakeumi in his first fight at the third highest rank in the sport.

The 25-year-old Asanoyama was hurled to the abyss by Mitakeumi, who has been fighting as a simple wrestler for the first time since January 2017. But the young sekiwake remained firm and held Mitakeumi’s belt with both hands before ejecting it.

Ozeki Takakeisho, the youngest wrestler in the Makuuchi division at the age of 23, easily put Myogiryu in 1st place. Takakeisho resisted Myogiryu’s slaps in the face and calmly pushed out his 157 kg opponent.

Fan favorite Takakeisho shoots for his second championship.

No. 5 Enho, the lightest Makuuchi wrestler at 99 kg, received a big ovation after overcoming a 69 kg disadvantage against No. 6 Takarafuji, which seemed to have the edge from the start. After a stalemate in the middle of the ring, Enho Takarafuji’s attempt to hold a left-handed belt resisted and threw him to the ground.

In the meantime, Ozeki Goeido and Sekiwake Takayasu had problems with the ranked Hokutofuji and Tamawashi.

Goeido fought as a downgraded Kadoban ozeki and was knocked down by Hokutofuji No. 2.

Takayasu, who needs 10 wins to advance to ozeki, was quickly supplanted by Tamawashi No. 3, the 2019 New Year champion.

No. 17 Kiribayama, the tournament’s only Makuuchi debutant, survived a defeat against former Sekiwake Kaisei when he first won the Elite League.