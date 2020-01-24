The York County business owner misappropriates nearly $ 800,000 from older nonprofits

YORK COUNTY – A local woman is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a nonprofit that is supposed to help the elderly.

Melinda Bixler, 47, of West Manchester, is indicted after the police announced that she had embezzled nearly $ 800,000 from her nonprofit Adult Care Advocates.

Bixler, owned by Adult Care Advocates, was meant to help seniors who could not afford health and living expenses.

Instead, the police said they used customer funds for their own personal use.

Court records indicate that an older man’s estate, worth $ 808,417.16, would go to Bixler’s nonprofit, but this never happened.

Police say Bixler transferred the Adult Care Advocates funds to her private bank account for Elder Healthcare Solutions, a for-profit company that she also operated.

The police said through their investigation that they had learned that their businesses were struggling, but the single mother managed to buy a $ 600,000 house in the Wyndham Hills district of York that set red flags.

Fox43 went to Bixler’s house to see if we could reach her for comment, but no one went to the door.

We also contacted their lawyer about the case, but our calls were not returned.

Bixler faces three attacks: theft, conspiracy, theft and theft of stolen property.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.