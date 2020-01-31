“The young and the anxious” to stay in the air through 2024

Young and The Restless, a long and beloved daily drama, has been renewed through its 50th season. The broadcast will remain in the air until at least 2024.

The show has been aired on CBS since 1973. To put it in perspective, the show was air more than I’ve ever lived, twice. The show has also remained the most watched and highest-quality daily drama for over 30 years. It is an impressive feat in an increasingly competitive television market, where choices are more abundant and attention spans are shorter.

Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said of The Young and The Restless’s stunning performance in a statement,

“Making # 1 anytime of day anytime of the day is a huge achievement, but ‘The Young and the Restless’ has been the top drama of the day for over three decades. The last time it was another show, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. Television “.

Tons of famous actresses got their start in the long soap series. Penn Badgley, who deals with you today, began his career at The Young and The Restless. Other well-known names involved in the exhibition are Vivica A. Fox, Tom Selleck and Paul Walker, among many others.

The renewal is not entirely surprising. In addition to being an American institution, Young and The Restless also won CBS five nods at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.