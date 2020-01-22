The young father who fights testicular cancer has a message for Australian men

Three months ago, Brendan Nikolayev, a Queenslander, was told that he had less than a year to live.

For the ex-army man and father of the nine-month-old Roman and Georgie, two, it was the last blow after months of treatment that he hoped would cure him of testicular cancer.

“It’s pretty difficult,” the 28-year-old admits.

Brendan Nikolajew with wife Leah. Three months ago, Queenslander Brendan was told he had less than a year to live. (Supplied / Emma Nayler)

“It is difficult to talk about.

“You have to be busy doing things, especially with the kids.”

Mr. Nikolayev, who fought the Taliban in Afghanistan as an artilleryman with the Royal Australian Artillery before being released from PTSD, received three rounds of stem cell treatment after his diagnosis in 2017. Of two, Nikolayev found a lump on his testicle and was diagnosed with cancer. (Supplied)

He had felt a lump on his left testicle.

While he wasn’t waiting too long for his family doctor, he was immediately sent to a urologist when he left.

After the tests, the doctor told him and his wife Leah, 29, the brutal news.

“He said, ‘Do you see that? It’s cancer.’

He just blurted it out, “he said.

It was a shocking diagnosis that felt “like a dream,” said Nikolayev.

Mr. Nikolayev, who fought the Taliban in Afghanistan as a gunner with the Royal Australian Artillery before being released from PTSD, received three rounds of stem cell treatment after his diagnosis in 2017. (Supplied)

Surgery and chemotherapy followed, but neither could stop the spread of cancer.

The stem cell transplants also didn’t work, and at the end of last year, the doctors brought the news that nothing could be done.

“About five weeks after I left the hospital, I had a scan and it wasn’t good,” he said.

“It showed a lot (the cancer) in my whole heart.

“The doctor called me the next morning. He’s going. ‘Your cancer is there and we don’t know what to do.’

Brendan Nikolajew with daughter Georgie, two. (Supplied / Emma Nayler)

“I said ‘How long do I have?’ And he said six to twelve months. “

Mr. Nikolayev is now supposed to start an immunotherapy study in Brisbane, but this has never been carried out for his cancer.

Mr. Nikolayev is now supposed to start an immunotherapy study in Brisbane, but this has never been carried out for his cancer. (Supplied / Emma Nayler)

He knows all it can do is give him some time with his kids and Lea.

“You never know,” he said.

“For me, that’s hope, that’s all you need.”

He also spends thousands of dollars a week on alternative therapies, and his friends run a fundraiser at the Redcliffe Mon Komo Hotel on March 20 to raise more money for him.

The 28-year-old said his children didn’t know that their father would probably not be there to set milestones like starting school.

“You don’t really have a clue,” he said.

“My wife, she holds it together, she is incredible.

Former military leader Nikolayev with his wife Leah. (Supplied)

“You never expect someone in your life to go through this.”

Mr. Nikolayev asked men who found something unusual about their testicles to have it checked immediately.

“Knowing that you are normal is huge,” he said.

Mr. Nikolayev asked Australian men to see a doctor if they noticed anything unusual about their body or had mental health problems. (Supplied)

“Getting to a doctor is easy, it’s so easy to book a family doctor.

“It’s not embarrassing to talk about your body.”

Symptoms of testicular cancer include lumps, pain, testicular heaviness, or back pain.

Testicular cancer is the second most common cancer among young men. However, if it is recognized early, almost all men survive.

Contact the journalist Sarah Swain: Sswain@nine.com.au