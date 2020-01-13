The young liberal in the center of the Drag Queen furore dies of suspected suicide

Loading...

CONTENTS WARNING: This article describes suicide.

Wilson Gavin, President of the University of Queensland’s Liberal National Club, has reportedly passed away.

Several sources have confirmed to PEDESTRIAN.TV that Gavin died earlier in the morning, according to reports after he committed suicide.

Gavin made the headlines overnight after joining a group of UQ Liberal National Club members yesterday to protest a drag queen storytelling event at the Brisbane Square Library.

The protest footage sparked heated debates and critics criticized the club for characterizing the event.

The club was excluded from the Liberal National Party in December last year, but continued to operate independently of the party. The club’s Facebook page appears to have been closed sometime today.

Queensland’s opposition leader Deb Frecklington declined to comment on the reports of Gavin’s death at a press conference today.

“With regard to the unconfirmed reports of a young man regarding family respect, I will not comment on the matter,” she said.

“I think today is a day to think about a little bit of compassion and respect for people.”

PEDESTRIAN.TV has contacted representatives of the club, the Queensland Police, the University of Queensland and the UQ Union for further comments.

There is more to come.

Help is available.

If you need immediate help, please call 000.

If you are in need, please call Lifeline at 13 11 44 ​​or Chat online.

Under 25? You can reach the Kids Helpline around 1800 55 1800 or Chat online.

You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or Chat online.