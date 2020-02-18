[The Younger Gods “Super Prepared/Fragmente ” – album overview]

The Younger Gods“Super All set/Fragmente”

2x LP | DL

‘Decades afterwards they, by some means, still brilliantly audio like this future…’

There was a time, in the late eighties when The Youthful Gods sounded like the foreseeable future.

The Swiss band’s smart recasting of rock by means of samplers and precision audio sounded like a brave new environment with no losing any of the power of the variety.

Decades later on they, someway, nevertheless sound like this long run.

God knows how they have pulled this trick off but their new album showcases a band that has shed none of its functionality to shock. Super Prepared/Fragmenté takes care to extend their sonic vista as considerably as they can from the lysergic psychedelics of Stay With Us to the whiplash rock of the wonderful I’m The Drug to the album’s nine minute lengthy title monitor which is the fulcrum to the album.

As ever it is the tension and release of the chilly electronic equipment participating in off the warmth of the instruments and the strong Morisson-esque croon of Franz Techler that results in and inhabits the band’s distinctive area. A space that is total of the insecurity and concern of the contemporary world that is captured in the songs jangling nerve-shredding psychological kick. These are perilous occasions and The Young Gods snapshot this correctly.

In latest decades we have noticed the environment catch up with Swans and quite a few other sonic terrorists from the same groundbreaking period. Will the new music scene be completely ready for The Youthful Gods? With releases like this then it is virtually a certainty.