The youngest WR signers agree with Wyoming’s efforts to grow even bigger at this point in National Sports

LARAMIE – The number of recipients who signed up for Wyoming in the 2020 recruitment cycle was small, but the group has a special feature.

It’s been there for a couple of years.

The position was a necessity for the cowboys during the traditional signing period last week after UW hadn’t inked a single wideout in December. UW have to replace Austin Conway, Rocket Ismail Jr. and John Okwoli, three starters who are all out of the race after catching 55 catches as seniors last season.

UW trainer Craig Bohl and his team showed up in Texas and signed Wagner with Joshua Cobbs from San Antonio and the Daingerfield product Tyrese Grant. None of them are shorter than 6 feet.

“I think you will find that some of our receivers will look different from us next year,” said Bohl.

Grant ended the season with 51 catches for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns for Daingerfield. Grant, a 6-0, 160-pound speedster, also played defensively in high school, but the three-star recruit will start strictly at UW as a wideout.

Wyoming meets urgent needs with definitive additions to the 2020 recruitment class

“Really like the fact that Tyrese played on both sides of the ball and was very competitive,” said Ian McGrew, UW’s recruitment director. “We have the feeling that he will design our reception room a little differently.”

Grant is also the shortest recipient the cowboys have contracted in their last two recruiting classes. At 6-4 and 205 pounds, Cobbs is more in the form of a large passport that UW is more consciously trying to bring into the program, especially at the recipient’s branch offices. Cobbs also played in both directions for Wagner, but let a whopping 62.9 percent of his receptions (17 out of 27) go for senior touchdowns, while averaging 24.5 yards per catch.

“He’ll be a strong, physical guy who grabs the football and then physically blocks it,” said Bohl.

Bohl added that thanks to a receiver with this stature, the cowboys can also handle matchups creatively by pushing larger wideouts into the slot against slower linebackers or less coverage security.

“Make no mistake,” said Bohl.

Cobbs is the newest telephone that has been added to the list of cowboys. UW signed three Texas recipients a year ago, Alex Brown, Isaiah Neyor, and Devin Jennings, all of whom are 6-2 or greater. Brown is the size of Cobbs at 6-4, while Jennings is the shortest at 6-2. Neyor shares the difference at 6-3 and almost 200 pounds.

Bohl said the intention is to get bigger there.

“What we sometimes find in the mountain west is that you can get some mismatches if you have a large, physical body and use this guy,” added Bohl. “Some of the defenders in our league sometimes don’t have the stature. So sometimes they talk a little bit at the speed of size. But I think we’ll have four really big receivers and then we’re going to add some other guys that are faster slot Guys are. “

Sheridan Dontae Crow, who could potentially take over Ismail as a senior, is by far the shortest recipient on the list at 5: 9. Sophomore Gunner Gentry and Junior Ayden Eberhardt, who were also part of the tournament last season, take the lead with 6: 3 and 6: 2. The former walk-in Wyatt Wieland is 6-1.

Of course, the group is looking for an edge they can get after UW has finished the last two seasons among the least productive fitting teams in all college football. The Cowboys ended the pass in the mountain west this season (136.2 per game) after tying the Air Force to few in the league in 2018 (131.1). UW was the last to conclude the conference in the past two years.

Some of this has to do with how much UW relied on his running game – the Cowboys (1,070) have more than doubled their attempts at passing (532) in the last two seasons – but Bohl said the Cowboys need more consistency forward from a group of recipients who only completed five touchdown receptions last season. Eberhardt’s eight catches are the largest among UW returners.

“I think a lot has been said – and rightly so – about our lack of production in the temporary game,” said Bohl. “I thought we ended up getting a little better, but we have to throw the ball better, complete the ball better, play more games and, above all, play more competitive games.” We believe this next group will do it. “

In total, UW will have five scholarship recipients next fall. Brown, Neyor and Jennings will be playing their red shirt last season. At least some of them seem to be part of the rotation.

And some could make great efforts to take on roles. Literally.

“This is a great opportunity for these guys,” said Bohl. “During the fall, some of them served the Scout team, others. Compared to previous years, they really stressed our defensive back.

“I think we will be able to expand the field. I think we will get some discrepancies and I think they will be physical too.”

Meet Wyoming Football 2020 Recruitment Class

Follow the UW Athletics Beat Writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.