The 17-year-old was left unconscious and blood clipped in a shocking crash last week in Spain.

According to Cordopolis, Brianna was captured by Córdoba, a city in southern Spain in Andalusia, early on Friday morning, March 6.

He was told that his first attackers approached him and shouted “fagot”, “you have no c ** t” and “you p * s through d ** k”.

When he was asked to leave them alone, he was beaten up and beaten, but he managed to call the police. By the time the authorities arrived, the perpetrators had fled.

Brianna decided to complain, but as soon as the police left, her assailants returned.

“I didn’t see them coming,” he said, “they hit me on the back and hit my head.”

The boy was left unconscious and bleeding from his mouth and nose.

She managed to make her way home and was taken to the hospital with her aunt, where she was diagnosed with a stomach and eye injury.

Brianna said that torture for what she has done today is part of her daily life and was also abused in December, but this time she thinks she will die.

“I couldn’t defend myself, I couldn’t scream,” he said, “he filled my whole body with punches and punches.”

He appealed to the Todes Transformando, the Córdoba-based rights organization. She helps him report it to the police.

Toms Transformando president, Carmen Ceballos told Córdobahoy that the actions were due to hate crimes.

She added: “Transgender women face more persecution than any other woman”.

Brianna reportedly wrote on TV:

“But despite my fears I have anger, courage, hunger and a thirst for justice and I do not want this to happen to all the other women.”