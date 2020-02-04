The YouTube star shines in new splendor when advertising revenue rises to $ 15 billion

The importance of YouTube to Google has increased after the technology giant released key metrics in its annual earnings report, confirming that the service generated $ 15 billion in advertising revenue and 20 million paid subscribers in 2019.

These numbers represent 10% of total sales, an increase of 36.5% from the equivalent of $ 11.2 billion in 2018.

Further progress was also made by persuading users to pay for preferred access to YouTube Premium and Music Premium, generating a total of 20 million subscribers, while YouTube TV only switched on in the United States with 2 million subscribers.

Elsewhere, Google’s catch-all other, which includes the pixel smartphone and Google Home speaker, generated $ 5.3 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter as YouTube and Google Play helped to hide a decline in hardware sales.

In the fourth quarter, Google’s parent company Alphabet had sales of $ 46 billion, up 17% year over year, although this still surprised analysts’ negative expectations.

Financial success follows a series of PR setbacks for the company that culminated yesterday with YouTube’s decision to remove all political content that poses a “serious risk of tremendous harm” to deal with the harmful spread of fake news to get on his platform.

// Presented in this article

Youtube

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content and share it on YouTube with friends, family and the world.

Learn more. [TagsToTranslate] Financial Results