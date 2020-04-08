The zoom slides as a classy lawsuit accuses security flaws

Zoom Video Communications ZM shares the drop in pre-market negotiations Wednesday after some of its investors filed a lawsuit classifying the allegation that the group did not disclose major security concerns about its platform.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in San Francisco by shareholder Michael Drieu, claims that Zoom overestimated his ability to protect users on the platform and did not tell them that their communications were not protected by end-to-end encryption.

The lawsuit claims that the security flaws, which have emerged in recent weeks from a series of high-profile hacks – including the worrying racial abuse of New York prospect Ranger K’Andre Miller – led to a sharp decline in the price group of significant shares and losses for investors.

Zoom shares were reported down 2.9% in pre-market trading Wednesday to indicate a bell opening price of $ 110.50 each. This move would prolong the two-week decline in the stock to around 31.5%.

The United States Department of Homeland Security said, however, that Zoom has responded to security concerns, according to a memo seen by the Reuters news agency, while CEO Eric Yuan has promised to “double” security measures in the very popular communication app.

Zoom said last month that COVID-19 had led to significant increases in usage in China, its ninth market, with business closings and factories closed under severe government restrictions on travel and meetings.

Indeed, the surge in “homework” from economies around the world has helped Zoom increase the attendance of daily meetings from around 10 million in December to over 200 million in March.

However, as Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick notes, the growth rate has increased the visibility of the group’s security challenge.

“While many of these problems,

especially those resulting from user error, they will probably be resolved in a short time, us

anticipate that others might linger for some time, “Zelnick said.

“The encryption problems have already caused some

high profile customers to reduce zoom usage (demonstrating low switching costs per VC),

and we expect others to follow them although most organizations probably don’t have any problems, “he added.

