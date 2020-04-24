Theater-based enrichment class virtualized with COVID-19

CLEVELAND, OH-Thomas Kazmierzack says the Cleveland Playhouse never darkened during this coronavirus outbreak.

For some reason, the Cleveland Playhouse remained open during the war and during the recession illness. So I’m lucky to be able to say this message, the playhouse remains open and this project goes far beyond foot length. “It’s a big deal,” said Thomas Kazmierczak, CARE Project Director at Cleveland Playhouse.

Staff has developed a distance learning program for children participating in the CARE project

An initiative to conduct theater and enrichment classes in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Instructors say the program gives them the freedom to express the fear and anxiety caused by their students not being in the classroom

Kazmierczak is responsible for the CARE Project. CAREProject is a Cleveland Playhouse initiative that conducts in-class theater and enrichment classes in partnership with Cleveland Metro School District School.

CARE stands for Compassionate Arts Remaking Education. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, classes are now held online immediately.

“It had to be immediate, there was no talk of darkening. Kasumi Elzak said.

Gary Galbreath is a CARE instructor. He is currently teaching a five-day weekly class focusing on social and emotional learning. He says he knows directly what performing arts-based learning can do for a child’s development.

“I used to be an urban child who attended a CMSD school. I always say that art programming saved and changed my life, so this program, care, social and emotional learning is very important. Said Galbres.

According to Galbres, CARE classes cannot be postponed until school is reopened.

“They want to learn and they want to be in the classroom or CARE class, so when we first got all the students, we were so excited to see each other,” Galbreath said. It was.

Dr. Kwitka DeLeva will be in the third grade class during the care instruction time. According to DeLeva, the program allows students to express their anxiety and anxiety without having to be in the classroom every day.

“They were immediately uprooted from nowhere. Without bringing a really broad understanding of what was happening, we brought these classes specifically to Mr. G and Mr. K. It was they I think it just really verifies how you feel, ”says DeLeva.

CARE instructors customize academic and social development lesson plans to suit the needs and age of academics.

Students can participate in songs, story times, affirmations, and mood expression activities.

Principal Juliet King appreciates that the CARE project is a staple of Bolton Elementary and that students can still interact with the project, especially.

“They don’t lose what they had, or what their normality was before COVID-19, and I think it’s really important at this time,” King said. It was

. [TagsToTranslate] Karlynn Wells