Theater Prize Winners Speak Out On Funding Proposals

Paul Keogan

I discovered the price this morning in Belfast around 10am. I left my phone in my studio and spent a very lazy morning. When I turned on my phone, it was hopping and going a little crazy. My other half was the first to understand that something was going on because he has been so calm for the past few days and no one has called.

To be honest, I probably won’t be celebrating. I’m just in touch with the other people on the team now. I send messages, tweets and Facebook messages to everyone else on the team I worked with. These are the people I am thinking of today and who hope they are doing well. We all had our work schedules completely suppressed. I have been doing this job for 30 years and it is the first time that I do not know what my next job will be. It is really disconcerting for anyone. I’m going to suspend the celebrations until we can all be together in a room again.

I have never really been one to follow the ins and outs of arts funding and politics until yesterday. I thought that the announcement that the Minister [of Culture] made yesterday was extraordinarily ill-conceived and dull in everything she said [one of Josepha Madigan’s announcements yesterday was an initiative for a million dollar fund euros from the Arts Council for artists to make “new and original art”, with the aim of putting it online for free for the benefit of the public. There will be 334 prizes of € 3,000 each.]

The guardians of culture are not only writers and actors, they are visual artists and stage managers, lighting technicians and designers and crew members.

How does a stage manager take advantage of this Facebook initiative? What is a visual artist supposed to do? We have brilliant technical staff in this country. How do you keep the wolf out of the door for these people?

We have already gone through years of austerity, and many businesses have disappeared. The government’s response to this crisis seems so ill-conceived.

Paul Keogan won the Best Lighting Design Award for The Big Chapel X, The Glass Menagerie and Blood in the Dirt

Ella Daly

We knew the price news was going to come out today. I had a very restless sleep last night; I woke up at 2 and 3 in the morning, sending an SMS to another member of society. I actually had a dream that we hadn’t won. Then I woke up again around 6am and checked. And we had won!

I live with the set designer, Emma Fisher, so we had mimosas and blueberry waffles for breakfast to celebrate. We are in Limerick, where the majority of our team is based.

Tonight we have a Zoom evening scheduled for 8 p.m. We will all get dressed and have the drinks of our choice. There will be around 50 or 60 people in a hurry on our screens. I always have all the costumes for the show in the garage, so Emma and I could appear at the party in period costume. It was a huge community production, so winning the audience award means so much.

Our show was based on a historic Limerick strike in the city overnight, when there were tanks on the streets and you needed a pass to get around. It has such strange resonances with these times. There are many unknowns to come, and that includes what happens to the arts.

As artists, we must remain united at this time. We are stronger with one voice. The arts sector must come together. Through group negotiation, we can come out stronger. Theater artists must be in spaces between them, collaborate, and the government yesterday suggesting that we can sit at home and record monologues and publish them for free on the Internet is insulting.

We plan to broadcast Bread Not Profits for free. But after that, more free content from us. The public respects it, but not the government.

Ella Daly is the producer of Bread Not Profits, which won the public vote

Gary Keegan

I got out early and took the Irish Times on the way home. I opened it in the shop; I couldn’t wait to find out. I later bought about eight more copies.

We will meet tomorrow with people via Zoom or Houseparty, and we could record some sort of acceptance speech.

It is an extremely dark time for freelancers. The concern will be that when the national budget is adjusted, will the arts be wild again as usual?

What we want for us is that theater is a form of living art and that we should keep what we have and not be tempted to put it online, as in yesterday’s announcement. It seems very unpleasant that the Ministry of Arts collaborates with Facebook. What they are suggesting is an insult and a devaluation of what we are doing, we should hold fire. We must continue to create but not offer it for a bite of bread online.

This is what sets us apart from television. We are not content providers in this way, nor in the way that social media platforms expect people. The most important thing is to remember what makes us unique in theaters: artists who perform in front of a live audience, where there is chemistry. Most importantly, we should not throw away our work for free.

Gary Keegan and Feidlim Cannon won the best production for the exam

Brian Doherty

I thought the results were announced online tonight, so I was completely surprised when I received a text from one of my brothers this morning to say that I had won.

I’m in London. Later, I will be making video calls with some of the people involved in the shows and we will be opening a few beers. But it’s such a strange time. Look at the speed at which everyone who works in this business has lost their income.

I was rehearsing at Gate for The Little Foxes and we got to the end of the third week of rehearsals and that was the end. We expected to work on this show until at least May. This will pass, but in the meantime, people must be protected as much as they can. The stress on people who work in the arts is bad enough. We hope there will be government assistance to help. People who work in the arts do not have that cushion of assets and income.

Everyone in the arts has actually been laid off right now. We need to support each other as soon as possible, mentally as much as anything else.

Theater is not something that lends itself particularly well to the online world, which has been suggested to adapt. Theater is live performance. And the audience live.

Brian Doherty won the Best Actor Award for the roles of Agamemnon and Dog

Conall Morrison

I see this award as a community gong for the whole company, and it’s something that we should all celebrate. I hadn’t planned on celebrating, but maybe I could have a treat with a chocolate muffin.

It’s a very scary time for the arts right now. How long will it take before people relax to meet again in a theater and rub their elbows together? Will people even have money to spend on tickets? I am lucky because I am a writer and I have a commission which I will postpone, and now I can work on it, because I have no more excuses now. But there are many other people in the arts who are not writers and have no way of making money right now. They must be supported.

Conall Morrison Wins Jonathan Swift’s Best Travel Set