Thee Hypnotics announces British and European live dates

Thee Hypnotics has announced a series of British and European dates for the spring of 2020. The legendary testers will surpass the bill at the Fuzzville Festival in Alicante in Spain, preceded by warming up gigs in the UK, including a headline show at The Dome in London.

Thee Hypnotics reunited in 2018 after a 20-year break to play sold-out dates in the UK and Europe to support the career-spanning and remastered vinyl box set, Righteously Recharged. The successful year culminated in a series of delightfully received shows with former tour buddies Mudhoney who found Thee Hypnotics at the top of their game.

And now they are back for more undiluted action with the classic line-up of co-founders Jim Jones (vocals) and Ray Hanson (guitar), with Phil Smith (drums) and Jeremy Cottingham (bass). Still nurturing an intense belief in attack rock as deliverance and delivering their sonic charge with a fierce intensity, this influential and legendary group will again testify.

“We have asked so many people for more shows that it really felt like an unfinished business,” says front man Jim Jones. “But more than that, it was great to play together again after all this time. The chemistry was still there. “

“Although the chemicals are stuck in the past!” Adds guitarist Ray Hanson. “But we are going to make some real highlights during this tour.”

Play Tea Hypnotics

MARCH 2020

19 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham UK

20 – The Warehouse, Leeds UK

21 – The Dome, London UK

22 – Music Hall, Ramsgate UK

24 – The Joiners, Southampton UK

25 – The Globe, Cardiff

28 – Fuzzville, Alicante ES

