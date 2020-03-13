Theme parks adapt to developing coronavirus worries with new cancellation insurance policies, closures

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Central Floridians can usually love a pleasurable trip to a topic park. But correct now, quite a few individuals may well want to keep away from a location with that quite a few people today, and probably that several germs.

LEGOLAND Florida in Winter season Haven is stress-free its cancellation plan.

The park phone calls it a “peace of mind” coverage. It makes it possible for for attendees to reschedule their holidays for packages booked now by way of April 3. The afflicted journey dates incorporate stays by means of December 31, 2020.

“We have restricted employee journey to bigger hazard nations around the world, carried out improved cleansing regimes at our points of interest, and educated our groups of coronavirus symptoms as very well as the importance of superior cleanliness methods,” wrote spokesperson Julie Estrada in a assertion.

Walt Disney Globe is waiving its $50 transform price for friends wanting to reschedule their visits in 2020.

Not like Disneyland in California which announced it is closing Saturday morning by way of the stop of the month, Disney Entire world is remaining open.

The resort has extra much more hand sanitizers and greater the frequency of cleansing and disinfecting.

Friends can locate the areas of the new hand sanitizer destinations on line.

SeaWorld in Orlando and Busch Gardens in Tampa have managed their normal running hours.

Both equally parks have greater the frequency of cleaning, added more hand sanitizers and end-of-day sanitation strategies for restrooms, dining, and other facilities.

“We will proceed to observe the scenario for adjustments, collaborate with health and fitness officials and just take encouraged measures to make sure the overall health and basic safety demands of friends, ambassadors and animals are fulfilled,” wrote Lori Cherry, SeaWorld Orlando spokeswoman in a statement.