[then-and-now:-williamson-county’s-changing-landscape]

Close

Autoplay Demonstrate Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Very last SlideUp coming Slide

Outdated photos have energy in telling a tale about a community’s previous.

With 1.2 million folks predicted to stay in the Nashville area by 2040, according to the Larger Nashville Regional Council, residents can hope modifications to the present-day landscapes.

In Williamson County, some spaces have currently changed in the last several many years.

Proof of that transform can be viewed in Williamson County historian Rick Warwick’s assortment of above 16,000 previous photographs, some dating to the early 1800s.

“Photographs capture a sense of the minute text cannot,” Warwick stated.

Warwick was editor of the Williamson County Historic Society Journal for 30 many years and created 25 books. Warwick maintains a popular Flickr page: Williamson County Historical Culture.

For extra old photos go to https://www.flickr.com/pics/heritagefoundationfranklin.

Read through or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/local/williamson/2020/02/18/then-and-now-williamson-county-modifying-landscape/4621165002/