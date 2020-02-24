therapeutic-session-held-for-those-people-impacted-by-november-mass-capturing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A particular function was held Saturday at Fresno Pacific College to enable individuals impacted by the past November’s lethal mass taking pictures.

4 folks were killed and 6 other individuals injured after that capturing in the yard of a southeast Fresno home.

Organizers say in Hmong culture, situations like this aid the soul discover its way again to the body.

‘In Hmong society, we believe that in the link in between the spirit, the intellect and in the system,” claims instructor Vee Yang.

Hundreds of people today participated in the group healing.

Pastors from other religious organizations also confirmed up to provide their support.