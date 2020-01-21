There are 4 candidates left for the leadership of the British Labor Party

One of the five contenders who led the main British Labor party for the opposition, dropped out of the race on Tuesday after she had made an effort to speed up her campaign.

Lawmaker Jess Phillips said in a video message that the party “needed a candidate who could unite all parts of our movement – the trade union movement, the members, the elected representatives”. Phillips, who has been a Member of Parliament since 2010, added that “I am not that person right now.”

Four contenders remain in the race to lead the left-of-center party as it tries to rebuild support and regain power after last month’s elections.

Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Emily Thornberry compete to replace Jeremy Corbyn, who subtracts after Labor suffered the worst election result since 1935 in the December 12 British election.

The GMB union, which represents hundreds of thousands of employees in various industries, said on Tuesday that it approved Nandy.

Labor is one of Britain’s two dominant political parties, but has not won a national election since Tony Blair’s third consecutive victory in 2005. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservatives won 365 of the 650 House of Commons seats in the December 12 elections, while Labor took 203, the worst total since 1935.

The party is entangled in a game of defeat, with some members accusing the socialist Corbyn of looking too far to the left and making lavish spending promises that voters considered unrealistic.

Labor also torments for its Brexit attitude – which unsuccessfully tried to satisfy voters who wanted to leave the European Union and those who wanted to stay – and ranks constant claims of anti-Semitism in party ranks.

Candidates must receive the support of fellow legislators, local labor associations and trade unions. Starmer is the current leader after getting support from nearly 90 legislators and approval from major unions.

Those who make the reduction will be placed in a vote by post between half a million members and registered supporters of the party between 21 February and 2 April. The winner will be announced on April 4.