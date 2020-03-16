There are critical outcomes awaiting Texans right after Hopkins trade

The Houston Texans are in a horrible point out ideal now right after investing absent their superstar wideout, DeAndre Hopkins.

Bill O’Brien could possibly singlehandedly wipe out every thing he labored so minimal for with an absurd trade that designed waves through Twitter in an isolated Monday afternoon. There ended up rumblings of the Houston Texans interested in enhancing their talent at managing back again with Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller’s contracts expiring.

Houston experienced the option to sign a running back again in free company, get one by way of trade, or resort to the draft to choose a ball provider on a staff-friendly rookie offer. Nonetheless, O’Brien determined to strike a offer with the Arizona Cardinals to get David Johnson, a former Professional Bowl and first-crew All-Professional in 2016.

Johnson was a single of the ideal gamers at his situation at one particular place in his occupation. At 28, he had a handful of seasons still left in his agreement in which the Texans could insert him in the offense to give the Texans a dominant operating attack to accompany their strong passing activity.

Alas, it was not meant to be as the Texans involved their very best broad receiver in DeAndre Hopkins to seal the offer. The Texans not only traded a person of their franchise gamers but arguably a single of the most effective wideouts in the league in a offer that didn’t require him to be involved.

Johnson was remaining paid out handsomely for his achievements with the Cardinals and was slated to be the 3rd and fourth greatest-paid running again in the following two seasons. In due time, his agreement was likely to outweigh his output as he ongoing to age thanks to his dress in and tear.

The Texans weren’t even thoroughly compensated for using on Johnson’s offer that was hunting like a bad investment decision for the Cardinals. That isn’t to say Johnson is a terrible player, but his offer was not desirable to teams, nor was it seen as an asset right after he struggled to perform in 2019 owing to injuries.

Houston experienced the prospect to take in his substantial deal from the Cardinals’ fingers and quite possibly get an asset related to the deal they ended up part in 2017 when they trade away Brock Osweiler’s agreement to the Cleveland Browns together with a 2nd round collection.

Texans finished up trading Hopkins, a fourth-rounder in exchange for Johnson, a next-rounder and a fourth-round draft alternative. In essence, the Texans resulted in getting a second-round pick in this forthcoming draft for one of the most dominant receivers the recreation has witnessed these previous number of seasons. To set it into a greater context, Odell Beckham Jr., Amari Cooper, and Brandin Cooks were all traded from the respective groups that drafted them for at the very least a first-round select.

There have been stories of Hopkins seeking a new deal to match the output he was placing for the Texans, but he was below deal for 3 more seasons. Houston held some leverage in getting able to function on a new deal in the potential to appease their celebrity or begin fielding calls.

Houston had no genuine reason to trade their top receiver, and the moment they resolved to open up the mobile phone traces, they would have had a lengthy record of suitors willing to have a bidding war for his products and services.

O’Brien set himself in the corner and took a deal that will expense him dearly. If not now, then later on for the reason that it didn’t acquire very long for players in the Texans locker space to voice their disapproval of the lopsided trade.

O’Brien is on the verge of shedding the locker place if he hadn’t presently with this trade. There were talks of contract extensions for Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil, but it’s significant to marvel whether or not why they would want to participate in for a head coach that was so keen to trade absent a person of their leaders on the industry and in the locker place.

These are hoping occasions for an corporation that labored so difficult to establish a group that was a several parts absent from contending. Texans now have to glance in direction of incorporating a number a person receiver this offseason whilst healing any sick will the locker place could have to their head mentor and general supervisor.