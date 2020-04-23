There are formally zero Canadians nevertheless on cruise ships sailing the high seas

Politics Insider for April 23: Trudeau announces $9 billion in funding for learners, the rumours of a secret lakeside mansion for the PM are debunked and a wormhole specialist desires to guide the Green Social gathering

Insert another unexpected emergency support acronym to Canada’s escalating lexicon: CESB (pronounced sess-bee?). Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday declared the Canada Unexpected emergency Pupil Advantage, a almost $9-billion method for submit-secondary learners and new grads, doled out in $1,250 regular monthly payments from May well right until August ($1,750 for candidates with dependents or disabilities). The income, not surprisingly, wants new legislation to start out flowing. Jagmeet Singh said the revenue will not be more than enough to pay out the identical bills as everybody else—and repeated his constant call for a common $2,000 benefit.

The PM also announced the Canada Student Support Grant, which items up to $5,000 to learners who “help their communities” through the pandemic. Trudeau also announced a beefing-up of the federal summer season careers application and expanded monetary help. Click on listed here for the particulars. (Go through a total transcript of Trudeau’s remarks.)

This most recent tranche of funding bumps full unexpected emergency-support expending to $145.6 billion, according to a new federal costing (noticed by the eagle eyes of CBC News’s Aaron Wherry) that maybe oddly categorizes a wage subsidy as “support for men and women.” When the feds lump in their “liquidity support” for businesses—in the type of new financial loans and tax deferrals—the whopping $230.6 billion complete amounts to 10 per cent of Canada’s GDP.

Meanwhile, Conservative MPs are seeing for cracks in the federal coronavirus response. Dan Albas, Karen Vecchio and Stephanie Kusie wrote a letter to cabinet that reported pregnant ladies are becoming denied the Canada Emergency Response Benefit—and, anecdotally, they’re remaining informed they “must start taking their maternity gains quickly, even if their little one is not due for several months.”

When the Costa Deliziosa docked yesterday in Genoa, Italy, the cruise ship’s arrival marked the minute at which there had been formally zero Canadian passengers still at sea. But some Canadians do continue being onboard cruise ships. A World wide Affairs Canada update mentioned the feds are tracking 86 vessels with 300 Canadian crew.

Lest any person thinks lobbyists aren’t lobbying these times, The Logic‘s coastline-to-coastline evaluation of federal, provincial and municipal registries reveals the opposite is accurate. “There are 657 corporations that have registered to lobby on some element of the pandemic in modern weeks,” they report, citing healthcare technological know-how firms as “among the most popular.”

The federal govt has dropped a 5-yr authorized struggle in opposition to court docket rulings that solitary confinement is unconstitutional. The World and Mail reports that Ottawa gave observe in court docket filings that its attorneys are off the situation as the feds “wholly discontinues the attractiveness.” Back in 2016, Scott Gilmore wrote in Maclean’s about the “52 months of torture” faced by Thunder Bay inmate Adam Capay, who eventually put in more than 1,600 days “in a Plexiglas box, in an empty cellblock with no home windows, and with the lights retained on for 24 hrs.”

This early morning, Statistics Canada is publishing its 1st analysis of a massive COVID-19 crowdsourcing initiative. Additional than 200,000 Canadians signed up for the voluntary study that’ll inform the story of how the pandemic is hitting dwelling for Canadians. The nation’s statisticians are also launching maps that display the neighbourhood-stage impact of the coronavirus. Test all the final results listed here.

Keep in mind the rumours of a “brand new lakeside mansion,” alleged to have been surreptitiously created on Trudeau’s orders at Harrington Lake? A blend of Google Maps and Apple Maps archived satellite imagery that appeared to show new development at the PM’s retreat in Gatineau Park roused suspicions amongst specified critics of the PM, like MP Pierre Poilievre. Perfectly, the Canadian Push known as the Nationwide Cash Fee and bought some solutions: the new making is a relocated guest house, identified as the “farmhouse,” and its rehabilitation is no secret at all.

Amita Kuttner is the Green Party’s most recent leadership candidate—and could be Canada’s first non-binary party chief. Kuttner holds a PhD in astronomy and astrophysics and has researched black holes, wormholes, quantum outcomes and the early universe. Kuttner is also a properly trained opera singer and life on an island, off the grid, in a dwelling “powered by photo voltaic and micro-hydro energy.”